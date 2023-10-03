34
8
39
25
11
20
14
24
22
33
3
38
46
26
4
40
49
18
15
43
32
21
23
44
13
31
1
48
7
5
29
35
37
30
9
45
47
10
50
16
2

Manchester United XI vs Galatasaray: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

148 1 minute read


The 25-year-old signed from Gala’s fierce rivals, Fenerbahce, in the summer but is yet to feature after Erik ten Hag recently opted to play Andre Onana in the Carabao Cup.


Source link

148 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for friendly today

Tottenham XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for friendly today

Zimbabwe VS Pakistan

Zimbabwe fall 12 runs short of beating Pakistan in 1st T20I

Gareth Southgate delivers Rugby World Cup rallying cry to England squad

Gareth Southgate delivers Rugby World Cup rallying cry to England squad

Atletico vs Real Madrid live stream: How can I watch LaLiga derby for FREE on TV in UK today?

Atletico vs Real Madrid live stream: How can I watch LaLiga derby for FREE on TV in UK today?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo