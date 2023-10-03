Manchester United XI vs Galatasaray: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

The 25-year-old signed from Gala’s fierce rivals, Fenerbahce, in the summer but is yet to feature after Erik ten Hag recently opted to play Andre Onana in the Carabao Cup.

United boss Ten Hag explained why the Turk will get his chance in the Champions League.

“[Bayindir] has to adapt to the England standard,” said the Dutchman. “We have to progress Altay, that’s clear. He’s made a very good impression in training and he’s really developing, so we’re really happy with it. We are convinced we have the two right goalkeepers in the squad to do the job for us.”

One player who will also be available for selection is Antony, who returned from a leave of absence last week following allegations over his personal life.

Read More

The winger, however, only returned to full team training on Sunday and Antony will have to prove his fitness to earn a start at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag could choose to rotate his side after a disappointing display at home to Crystal Palace last time out, which saw United beaten 1-0.

He said: “You have to deal with it. Experienced players know how to deal with it and it’s not the first time we’re in this situation, because that’s a career. It’s not only highlights, it’s a journey and that will have bumps. Now it’s about the character, what you have to show and how to get out. There are many positives but things we need to improve on.”

Defender Lisandro Martinez is set for around three months after suffering the same metatarsal issue that ruled him out of the final weeks of last season.

Ten Hag said ahead of the game: “I can confirm. Licha Martinez will undergo surgery.”

Predicted Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Mount, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Injuries: Martinez, Mainoo, Amad, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Malacia, Reguilon

Doubts: Antony

Unavailable: Sancho, Van de Beek

Time and date: 8pm BST, Tuesday October 3, 2023

Venue: Old Trafford