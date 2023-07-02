Marco Silva rejects £17m contract offer from Saudi Arabia to stay at Fulham

Fulham boss Marco Silva rejected a staggering contract offer from Al-Hilal to stay at Craven Cottage, i can reveal.

The Saudi Pro League club officially announced former Benfica boss Jorge Jesus as their new manager on Saturday night after making a series of proposals to Silva over the last week.

As i revealed last week he turned down their initial offer but – undeterred – the Saudi side tabled two more with a deadline of deciding by the weekend.

And i can reveal the final offer from Al-Hilal would have seen him bank an incredible £17m a year, with a two year deal on the table.

But Silva has opted to stay with the Cottagers and is now ready to commit to Fulham, where a long-term contract offer is on the table. His current deal, which has a £6m release clause, is due to expire in 2024.

It’s understood that Silva believes the club are ready to establish themselves in the Premier League and there is the potential to progress next season.

Silva led the club to a 10th-placed finish last term in their first season after winning promotion from the Championship.

Al-Hilal were one of four Saudi clubs taken over by Newcastle United‘s majority owners the Public Investment Fund in June as part of the kingdom’s football revolution.

The spending spree has proved controversial, with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher questioning the signings and the former calling for Saudi transfers to be banned temporarily to ensure the integrity of the game.

Big money is being spent on players and coaches this summer, with Al-Hilal alone having signed Ruben Neves from Wolves and Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly in the last few weeks and they wanted a Premier League manager to lead them next season.

Big contracts are part of the package and Neves will earn close to £300,000-a-week.

Former boss Ramon Diaz left Al-Hilal in May for personal reasons. Now Jesus returns to Saudi Arabia, having managed Al-Hilal in the 2018-19 season. The Portuguese was managing Fenerbahce last season.