5
44
1
4
38
34
43
49
40
15
9
3
35
8
2
39
25
21
24
22
32
14
18
48
23
7
45
47
46
31
16
37
33
10
26
13
11
20
50
30
29

Mauricio Pochettino reveals Mykhailo Mudryk is a 'different person' after settling in at Chelsea

138 Less than a minute


The Ukrainian scored his first Chelsea goal before the international break and then shone for his country against Malta


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal FC vs Barcelona: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

Arsenal FC vs Barcelona: Friendly prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results tonight

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Man Utd agree £60m deal with Chelsea as Blues continue summer sale

Man Utd agree £60m deal with Chelsea as Blues continue summer sale

When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream, fourth round ball numbers

When is Carabao Cup draw? Start time, TV channel, live stream, fourth round ball numbers

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo