22
29
33
23
2
11
25
24
44
4
48
49
35
20
37
3
8
40
30
16
13
46
43
14
5
39
15
31
18
34
10
9
1
26
38
32

Mauricio Pochettino next job announced as Stamford Bridge switch confirmed

141 Less than a minute


The Chelsea manager will be joined by long-time assistant Jesus Perez


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Luton vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Luton vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea FC XI vs Bournemouth: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

Chelsea FC XI vs Bournemouth: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest

How to watch England vs Bangladesh: TV channel and live stream for Cricket World Cup today

How to watch England vs Bangladesh: TV channel and live stream for Cricket World Cup today

How Luton Town are defying the doubters with a ‘cutting edge’ transfer strategy

How Luton Town are defying the doubters with a ‘cutting edge’ transfer strategy

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo