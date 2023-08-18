Mbongeni Ngema To Wow Audiences At Emperors Palace

After a successful show at the Durban Playhouse, the iconic Dr Mbongeni Ngema will, for the very first time, bring his latest production ‘BLACK’ to the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace from 14 to 17 September 2023, with the 14th targeted at schools only as a preview. He will be featuring a cast of 30 which includes a powerhouse line-up of musicians, dancers and a 10-piece band, with Ngema as the lead artist. ‘BLACK’ is Dr Ngema’s autobiography told through music and dance.

Mbongeni Ngema needs no introduction to the entertainment scene. He is Mzansi’s iconic theatre playwright, director, actor, music producer and singer. Who can ever forget ‘Stimela SaseZola‘, a song that is still a hit at every party. Many know him as the creator of Sarafina! The Broadway Hit Musical which was later adapted into a film featuring the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Miriam Makeba, Dr John Kani and Leleti Khumalo. For many years, Dr Ngema has been touring the world with his internationally acclaimed theatre shows like Township Fever, Asinamali, Woza Albert, and many more.

BLACK, coincidentally comes at a time when Sarafina! recently opened at theatres worldwide after being screened at the Cannes Film Festival in the classics category, which was the first for any South African film to be selected twice by the Cannes Festival.

“I am excited to be, once again, performing at the Theatre of Marcellus and SARAFINA being released worldwide for the second time is the cherry on top. The Theatre of Marcellus will come alive with good music. I will take the audience down memory lane with songs like Stimela SaseZola, Freedom is Coming Tomorrow and Woza My Fohloza which are loved by many South Africans. I will also be performing songs from my new EP for the very first time. The audience will be blown away with a variety of music, from mbaqanga to struggle songs and love songs. It will be a feast of good music, dance and storytelling.” says Dr Ngema.

The living legend says he has been motivated to show people that despite being 68, he still has what it takes to be on that stage and give the young ones a run for their money. Ngema has just released his new EP ‘Thina Bant’ Abamnyama‘ which is gaining a lot of radio airplay. The song ‘Thina Bant’ Abamnyama‘ is about the frustrations of the black people because of the lack of leadership in government, the corruption and non-service delivery.

“When I write music, I tell a story, and that is what I have been doing from the days of apartheid till now. At this day and age, I never thought I would still be writing songs about the struggles of the black people. South Africans feel let down and are frustrated. That is what drove me to write Thina Bant’ Abamnyama.” ~ Dr Ngema.

If you are a lover of good music and dance, get your tickets now before the show is sold out. People can expect to hear new music from his latest EP which will be performed for the first time at this show. This event is brought to you by Committed Artists and is proudly sponsored by SAMPRA, Adreach Group, BP Printing and Vaya Footwear. This is a show not to be missed. Tickets are available HERE

