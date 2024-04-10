Medicine regulator swoops on illegal dealers

STAFF WRITER

A joint operation between the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and the police has unearthed an illicit distribution network of unregistered and expired medicines including illicit products such as skin lightening creams in the farming town of Karoi in Mashonland West province.

This week’s operation resulted in the arrest of many dealers and the confiscation of various medicines.

This operation was a component of the government’s attempts to stop the distribution , sale and use of harmful medications and narcotics in Zimbabwe.

This was revealed by MCAZ director-general Richard Rukwata.

He said the blitz discovered a widespread illegal operation involving the sale of unregistered, expired and unlawfully distributed medicines, including body-altering products like skin lightening creams.

“The raid led to the discovery of unregistered medicines, expired drugs and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully. Additionally, skin lightening creams and other body-altering products were recovered.

“These medicines were being sold from flea market tables, car boot sales among other unauthorised places. All the medicines were being handled by unlicensed individuals.

“As a result of our joint efforts, suspects were apprehended and handed over to the prosecuting authorities, and all recovered medicines were confiscated.”

