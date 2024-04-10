24
Medicine regulator swoops on illegal dealers

STAFF WRITER

A joint  operation between the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and the police  has unearthed  an illicit  distribution network of unregistered  and expired  medicines including illicit products such as skin lightening creams in the farming town of Karoi in Mashonland West province.

This week’s  operation resulted in the arrest  of many dealers  and the confiscation  of various medicines.

 

This  operation was a component  of the government’s attempts to stop the distribution , sale and use of harmful medications and narcotics in Zimbabwe.

 

This was revealed by MCAZ director-general Richard Rukwata.

 

He said the blitz  discovered a widespread illegal operation involving the sale of unregistered, expired and unlawfully distributed medicines, including body-altering products like skin lightening creams.

 

“The raid led to the discovery of unregistered medicines, expired drugs and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully. Additionally, skin lightening creams and other body-altering products were recovered.

“These medicines were being sold from flea market tables, car boot sales among other unauthorised places. All the medicines were being handled by unlicensed individuals.

“As a result of our joint efforts, suspects were apprehended and handed over to the prosecuting authorities, and all recovered medicines were confiscated.”


