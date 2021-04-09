Meet Diana Elisha Nheera the Multi-Talented Creative

One of my sons then linked me with Diana and shared the story behind Mambure. In no time she had come up with our beautiful logo which I have shared in this post. Because of her creativity, we asked her to design our main banner. Our relationship didn’t end there because she then told me she was also good with managing online pages to increase visibility for brands and organisations. We asked her to run the page on trial basis. She did it very well and we owe the many likes on Mambure Facebook page to Diana’s efforts . Then there was a time when my pocket dried up . She also designed a poster that challenges gender stereotypes in education and we distributed these posters in several primary schools in Bikita.

Diana would at some point accompany us in our outreaches and would take very professional photos. Besides graphic designing, she is a talented photographer too who has worked with upcoming artists, SMEs and sports-persons to enhance their brands.

Diana is also a passion driven Freelance Digital Marketer, Content Marketing Professional and Social Media Marketing Entrepreneur. She is a IT trained graduate who worked for reputable advertising industries in South Africa and Zimbabwe. Her drive is on helping professionals from various disciplines market their business.