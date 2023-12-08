1
21
47
40
44
18
33
25
26
46
37
13
16
3
29
22
2
31
50
45
30
24
32
48
10
38
43
14
7
20
39
23
11
4
5
34
8
9
35
15
49

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil fires surprise dig at 'bottle job' Tottenham for breaking unwanted record

149 Less than a minute


Spurs have taken the lead in their last five matches but have failed to win any of them


Source link

149 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal injury update: Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus latest news and return dates

Arsenal injury update: Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus latest news and return dates

Rugby World Cup tables 2023: Latest pool standings and group results

Rugby World Cup tables 2023: Latest pool standings and group results

Nicolas Pepe returns to Arsenal as Nice confirm end of winger’s loan deal

Nicolas Pepe returns to Arsenal as Nice confirm end of winger’s loan deal

Tottenham: Eric Dier undergoes surgery on long-standing groin injury to end season early

Tottenham: Eric Dier undergoes surgery on long-standing groin injury to end season early

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo