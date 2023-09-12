16
7
35
25
43
45
34
32
4
14
18
21
9
15
13
39
20
31
5
2
48
1
37
44
50
29
11
49
8
47
38
46
22
10
33
30
26
23
24
3
40

Middlesex hit with fine and suspended points deduction for ‘historic financial mismanagement’

140 1 minute read


M

iddlesex have been hit with a £50,000 fine and a suspended points deduction over the “historic financial mismanagement” of the club.

The England & Wales Cricket Board have handed down the punishments following an investigation which exposed the county’s failure to comply with financial regulations.


Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Mauricio Pochettino rules out exit as Chelsea hunt for more attacking signings

Mauricio Pochettino rules out exit as Chelsea hunt for more attacking signings

Tottenham vs West Ham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Tottenham vs West Ham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

New F1 team bid confirmed after billionaire’s investment in Hitech

New F1 team bid confirmed after billionaire’s investment in Hitech

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo