30
38
13
35
22
16
9
20
10
33
7
31
24
15
4
43
29
26
8
34
23
37
1
21
5
50
18
14
32
47
39
25
3
40
44
45
11
2
48
46
49

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City teenager Rico Lewis is ‘one of the best’ he has managed

149 2 minutes read


P

ep Guardiola hailed Rico Lewis after he starred in Manchester City’s win over RB Leipzig, joking the teenager “has everything” apart from height.

City took the lead in Germany through Phil Foden and dominated the first-half of the Champions League clash, but were pegged back after the break as Lois Openda finished off a swift counter from the hosts.


Source link

149 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

The nightmare in the way of the American’s US Open final dream

The nightmare in the way of the American’s US Open final dream

Ireland vs Romania: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Ireland vs Romania: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks

Former England batter Ballance debuts for Zimbabwe in Ireland T20

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo