Pep Guardiola reveals Man City teenager Rico Lewis is ‘one of the best’ he has managed

P ep Guardiola hailed Rico Lewis after he starred in Manchester City’s win over RB Leipzig, joking the teenager “has everything” apart from height.

City took the lead in Germany through Phil Foden and dominated the first-half of the Champions League clash, but were pegged back after the break as Lois Openda finished off a swift counter from the hosts.

It remained level heading into the final ten minutes, when substitutes Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku both then delivered and got on the scoresheet to give City a 3-1 win and make it two wins from two in Group F to kick off the defence of their Champions League crown.

Lewis started in midfield in his first start away from home in Europe and shone for the visitors, providing the assist for Foden’s opener and showing real confidence on the ball throughout the 90 minutes.

Reflecting on Lewis’ performance, Guardiola labelled him as one of the best players he has ever worked with during his managerial career.

The City boss said: “He played good, huh? What a player. What a player – 18-years-old.

“I’ve been a manager for 14-15 year, training unbelievable players. To find a player like him in the pockets, how he has to move, moving into the spaces, he’s one of the best I’ve ever trained, by far.”

“He’s an amazing, outstanding player – outstanding,” Guardiola added to TNT Sports.

“Just 18-year-old, has a huge personality, can play in four or five positions. He’s not scared, his defending is really good.

“Maybe he needs a little bit more [height] – because Mum and Dad didn’t give the genetics to be taller! Apart from he has everything. Fantastic, fantastic player.”

City went into the match having lost their previous two matches, in the Carabao Cup to Newcastle and then against Wolves as their unbeaten start to the Premier League season came to an end.

With the focus now shifting to a huge trip to Arsenal this weekend, Guardiola insisted that two defeats was never going to be enough for him to question his players.

“I’m not going to judge my team about the results,” Guardiola said.

“Both teams were maybe not the best performances, but it’s not easy when 10 players defend in the box. It happened, we were unlucky, not sharp enough – I can understand it.

“But despite that, if you think I’m going to doubt the players, or doubt what we’re going to do this season because today we could have lost again, you’re wrong.

“I really on these guys unconditionally – winning or not winning.: