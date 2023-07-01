How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2023: TV channel and live stream tonight

T he first-ever WWE Money In The Bank to take place outside of the United States will be held in London today.

Logan Paul and Becky Lynch are just some of the huge names to appear at the O2 Arena in the UK’s first major WWE event for over two decades.

Seven men and six women will fight it out in the two events tonight, to earn a championship contract of the victor’s choosing.

It promises to be a memorable night of wrestling in the capital.

Here’s how to tune in to the action…

How to watch WWE Money In The Bank 2023

TV channel: UK-based fans will be able to watch the event on BT Sport Box Office 2 for a fee of £14.95.

The card gets underway at 8pm BST and is expected to run until roughly midnight.

Live stream: Those who buy the event will also have the option of watching on a live stream via the BT Sport website or app.