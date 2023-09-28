Scotland vs Romania: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

A bonus-point victory is the only reasonable result for Gregor Townsend’s men as they look to secure an unlikely spot in the quarter-finals.
Victory in Lille will at least set them up for another must-win showdown against a heavily-fancied Ireland side in the final round of pool matches a week later, as Scotland look to avoid a third group-stage exit in four World Cups.
The Scots did run in seven tries en route to defeating Tonga last time out and are the big favourites in this one.
Romania have been thumped by both Ireland and South Africa so far, conceding 158 points across their two games.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Scotland vs Romania takes place on Saturday September 30, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.
The game will be hosted by Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.
Where to watch Scotland vs Romania
TV channel: In the UK, Scotland vs Romania will be shown live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.
Live stream: The game is also available to watch for free online via the ITV website and ITVX app.
Live blog: Follow all the action on Sunday night with Standard Sport’s live match blog.
Scotland vs Romania team news
Townsend has made 13 changes in all to his starting XV to face Romania, with only back duo Chris Harris and Kyle Steyn keeping their places from the Tonga match and a number of key faces rested.
Edinburgh’s Welsh-born prop Javan Sebastian, a summer addition from the Scarlets, makes his first start at tighthead, while Stuart McInally’s career-ending neck injury means Glasgow hooker Johnny Matthews is in line for his debut off the bench.
Back-rowers Luke Crosbie and Hamish Watson make their first appearances at the tournament, along with Irish-born fly-half Ben Healy, Edinburgh’s signing from Munster who deputises for Finn Russell.
Usual captain Jamie Ritchie is going through concussion protocols after that high hit from Afusipa Taumoepeau against Tonga that only led to a yellow card and left Townsend incensed, with Edinburgh team-mate Grant Gilchrist leading the side instead this weekend.
Scotland vs Romania lineups
Scotland XV: Smith; Graham, Harris, Redpath, Steyn; Price, Healy; Bhatti, Ashman, Sebastian; Skinner, Gilchrist (c); Crosbie, Watson, M Fagerson
Replacements: Matthews, Sutherland, Nel, Cummings, Darge, Horne, Kinghorn, Jones
Romania XV: TBC
Replacements: TBC
Scotland vs Romania referee
Experienced English referee Wayne Barnes will continue to make his case for taking charge of the final by officiating this game. Irish duo Andrew Brace and Chris Busby are his assistants with New Zealand’s Brendon Pickerill on TMO duties.
Scotland vs Romania prediction
Romania were, as expected, knocked for six by the Irish and Springboks, and Scotland have the flair and drive in attack to achieve a similar result.
Scotland to win, with a bonus point.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This is the two teams’ fourth meeting at the Rugby World Cup, with Scotland having won the previous three,
Scotland wins: 11
Romania wins: 2
Draws: 0
Scotland vs Romania latest odds
Scotland to win: 1/200
Romania to win: 50/1
Draw: 50/1
Odds via Befair and subject to change.
