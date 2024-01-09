MMCZ, VFEX finalise regulations for Commodities Exchange

PHILLIMON MHLANGA

The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) have finalised crafting regulations pertaining to the proposed Commodities Exchange, Business Times can report.

Dr. Nomsa Moyo, the acting general manager of MMCZ, confirmed the development, stating that the regulations have been forwarded to the Attorney General for review.

Dr. Moyo said that plans are in motion to begin with chrome.

“To begin with, we want to start with chrome then thereafter we can move to other commodities. At the moment we have done the regulations that will govern how the commodity exchange is going to operate. Those rules and regulation have been submitted to the attorney general’s office for validation,” Dr Moyo said.

She added: “You know like any other laws, they pass through attorney general’s office. So, they are finalising those. When they are finalised and adopted by the relevant ministries then they will be published.”

The anticipated commodities exchange, according to Dr. Moyo, is scheduled to go live on the VFEX in the first half of 2024.

“All things being equal, we expect to launch the commodity exchange before 30 June 2024,” Dr Moyo said.

According to experts, the Commodities Exchange is expected to expand the mining sector, which is expected to grow into US$12 bn this year, and broaden the VFEX as well as the country’s capital markets.

They said this could be a game changer in the country endowed with vast mineral resources as it trades in hard currency and therefore a good funding mechanism for the mining sector, which is seen as an enabler for economic growth.

Established in 2020, VFEX is a registered exchange that provides a range of financial products and services, including shares, deposit receipts, fixed income instruments, exchange traded funds, exchange traded notes and real estate investments trusts.

It is governed by the Securities Exchange Act 24:25, SI 196 of 2020, Exchange Control Directive RV 177/2020, the Finance Act 23:04 and SI 4 of 2022 Banking which establishes the Victoria Falls Special Economic zone.

The ability for businesses to raise capital in US dollars or any other hard currency has made the stock exchange a desirable venue for capital raising.

Along with many other benefits, listed companies and investors enjoy reduced currency risk, lower transaction costs, lower dividend withholding tax for foreign investors, and no capital gains tax when selling listed securities.

