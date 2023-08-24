7
West Ham set for Mohammed Kudus coup after breakthrough in talks, with striker next on transfer wish list

2 minutes read


After seeing two bids rejected for the Ghanaian, the Hammers are confident of a £38million bid forcing a breakthrough in talks with a five-year contract on the table.

Kudus is set to accept West Ham’s terms, which feature an option for another year, with £2.5m of his fee made up of add-ons.


