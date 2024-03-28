Monetary policy imminent as new RBZ boss takes office

BUSINESS REPORTER

The new Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr John Mushayavanhu, assumed office Thursday after his appointment was moved a month earlier with great anticipation that he would act quickly to announce policy steps to stabilise the run-away exchange rate and rein in soaring inflation. This basically means that the much-awaited Monetary Policy Statement will soon be released.

Dr. Mushayavanhu’s assumption of office was confirmed by Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube in General Notice 410 of 2024, which was published on Thursday to allow him to begin work. Thus, his term of office is set to expire on March 27, 2029.

“It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 14 of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act (Chapter 22:15) appointed John Mushayavanhu as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for a period of five years beginning on March 28, 2024, and ending on March 27, 2029,” he said.

