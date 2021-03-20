Moozlie Grows Her Brand And Launches Fashion Collection With Popular Local Clothing Brand. Moozlie has developed her brand in multiple areas of the entertainment industry. Between being a full time musician and a television presenter she definitely has her hands full but that doesn’t stop her from achieving the success that she has achieved all these years.

Moozlie has partnered with local graphic sportswear brand SGod to launch a fashion line titled ‘The LaLa Land Capsule Collection’. From what has been teased, it seems that the line will include a range of bright coloured bucket hats, t-shirts and pants. The range will officially drop on the 26th of Mach 2021. The clothing brand also teased what fans can expect from the range.

In an Instagram post she explained that the collection is inspired by her single LaLaLa and the line will have 13 pieces in total. The collection is set to be a limited edition drop.

The clothing brand tweeted, “OFFICIALLY DROPPING THE LALA LAND CAPSULE COLLECTION. AN EXCLUSIVE COLLABORATION WITH MOOZLIE DROPPING 26/03/2021 IN STORE & ONLINE“.

The Fourways Freestyle rapper has already hit the ground running in 2021 having been announced as the host for Nasty C’s Zulu Man With Some Power Podcast in collaboration with Old Mutual’s AMPD studios. She also made her acting debut on a new SABC 1 drama series ‘The Kingdom’.

She released her album Spirit Of An OG in December 2020 and had an amazing list of featured on the album, including AKA, Da L.E.S, Reason and 25K. The album recently celebrated a whopping 500 000 streams only after a few months of the album’s release.

Her track Fourways Freestyle made headlines when listeners of the track thought she was taking a jab at fellow female rapper Boity. In an interview with BigStar Johnson she cleared up the confusion of the lyrics. She mentioned that it was unfortunate it had turned into a Boity vs Moozlie thing. She continued to say that nowhere in the track is she addressing Boity.