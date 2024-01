The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists eased past 10-man Tanzania 3-0 in their opening match on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Romain Saiss, Azzedine Ounahi and Youssef En-Nesyri, with Tanzania boss Adel Amrouche subsequently fined and banned for his inflammatory comments about Morocco. The Atlas Lions are also strong favourites here to defeat a DR Congo side who were wasteful in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Zambia in their first match earlier this week.