Mudenda faces criticism | Business Times

STAFF WRITER

The National Assembly Speaker, Jacob Mudenda yesterday received serious backlash from various analysts after he ignored the court order which stopped the recalls of 18 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators, 13 from the National Assembly and five from Senate.

In defending himself, Mudenda said that even though the High Court yesterday granted a temporary reprieve, the recalls remain in effect because Parliament received recall letters from opposition activist, Sengezo Tshabangu on November 7, 2023.

He claimed the announcement had already been made when the court issued an interim relief.

“The notice of recall is effective from the date of the letter. Paragraph four of the interim relief says the respondent was indicted from making any further recalls from the sitting of that court,” he said.

Main opposition CCC Mount Pleasant MP Fadzayi Mahere, chastised Mudenda on her X account.

“Defying a court order to force fraudulent recalls is a whole new level of thuggery and contempt. The brazen disregard for the rule of law confirms what we’ve always said: ZANU PF is anti-people, anti-democracy and anti-progress,” Mahere said.

Pedzisai Ruhanya claimed that ZANU PF uses Tshabangu to further its goals.

“Their evil works speak for itself,” Ruhanya said.

Senator Nonhlanha Mlotshwa also questioned Acting Senate President Eleven Kambizi yesterday in the Senate about the recall of the CCC Senators in spite of a High Court injunction prohibiting the Senate and the National Assembly from recalling their members.

However, Kambizi stated that since the Senate has not heard from the courts, it will proceed in accordance with Tshabangu’s letter.

