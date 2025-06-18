Mykhailo Mudryk faces four-year ban as Chelsea winger charged with doping

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping offences, the FA has confirmed.

The Ukrainian international was originally suspended provisionally in December while awaiting the results of a “B” sample. He has denied using banned substances.

According to the FA’s rulebook, he could be banned for up to four years for providing a sample believed to contain meldonium, an anti-anginal medication.

“We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations,” an FA spokesperson said.

“As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Under FA rules, Mudryk could be banned for as long as four years after providing a positive “A” sample – believed to contain the banned performance-enhancing substance meldonium – last year. That is in line with wider UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) regulations.

The 24-year-old, who signed for Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023 for a fee rising to £89m, last started a game for them on 28 November, 2024. Mudryk joined on a seven-and-a-half-year contract, before Chelsea triggered the option to extend it by 12 months last year. He has struggled to live up to expectations since moving to the Premier League.

Following his suspension, it is understood he has been working with the same law firm, Morgan Sports Law, that represented Paul Pogba in his recent case, for which he ultimately received an 18-month ban.

Meldonium is the same substance for which tennis star Maria Sharapova was banned in 2016, with that suspension of two years later reduced to 15 months following an appeal.

In addition to its medicinal properties, studies suggest that it can be used to enhance performance by increasing endurance, aiding recovery, and relieving stress.

When news of the case first broke last year, Mudryk issued a statement denying any wrongdoing and describing it as a “complete shock”.

“I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened,” he wrote.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

The i Paper has approached Chelsea for comment.