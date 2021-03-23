The post Nasty C Explains The Statement In Which He Claimed He Could Outrap Eminem appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Nasty C Explains The Statement In Which He Claimed He Could Outrap Eminem. Nasty C is a bold and confident rapper who has never backed down from a challenge. The award winning rapper’s confidence has lead him to achieving amazing things at only the age of 24!

On his Instagram Live, Nasty C said something that left the SA Hip Hop community shocked and confused. Nasty C named Grammy winning rapper Eminem as an American rapper he could outrap. He explained that Eminem’s recent music isn’t relatable although his bars are out of this world. He mentioned that he has the ability to be retable and have is lyrics understood by fans.

After the reactions of the SA Hip Hop community, Nasty C clarified the big statement he made toward the rapper on his Instagram Story. The Black And White rapper wrote that if Eminem ever sees the video, he should know that he was just playing and that he’s actually scared of the heavyweight rapper.

The post read, “Dear Eminem. I love you. If you see the video goin around rn don’t pay no mind to it. just laugh about it & move on. Ngyak’saba – Spank Daddy”.

Nasty C has achieved a multitude of success recently. With the launch of his Zulu Man With Some Power Podcast And the success of his Zulu Man With Some Power album and the music video release for his track Black And White featuring Ari Lennox, Nasty C is on his way to being part of a small pool of rappers that have achieved amazing things locally and internationally.

He recently said in two interviews that he plans to release a project some time in March 2021 and that the as well as launch his very own fashion line. Should his project not drop in March 2021 he said that he would release a few singles.

