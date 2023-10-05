New Zealand vs Uruguay: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

After suffering their first-ever defeat in a World Cup pool stage to open the tournament, the All Blacks laid down what they hope will be a marker for the rest of their campaign by thrashing Italy last time out.

A bonus-point win in Lyon against Uruguay will leave the team on 15 points in Pool A, seeing them through to the quarter-finals.

A clash against Ireland in the last eight looms as the most likely scenario – New Zealand know that even a big win here will struggle to instil the fear in their title rivals that previous All Blacks sides have enjoyed.

Uruguay secured a comeback win against Namibia in their last match and have certainly not been pushovers for Italy and France in their encounters with the tier-one teams.

Date, kick-off time and venue

New Zealand vs Uruguay takes place tonight, Thursday, October 5, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

The game will be hosted by Parc OL in Lyon.

Where to watch New Zealand vs Uruguay

TV channel: In the UK, New Zealand vs Uruguay will be shown live on free-to-air channel ITV4, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

Live stream: The game is also available to watch for free online via the ITV website and ITVX app.

Live blog: Follow all the action on Thursday night with Standard Sport’s live match blog.

New Zealand vs Uruguay team news

Captain Sam Cane returns for New Zealand to continue his comeback from injury ahead of the knockouts.

Otherwise, New Zealand ring the changes to keep their top stars fresh. Ian Foster made nine alterations to the team that beat minnows Namibia and the same number has been made this week.

Uruguay make seven changes from their side that beat Namibia, going back to a lot of the players that battled hard against France and Italy.

New Zealand vs Uruguay lineups

New Zealand XV: McKenzie; Jordan, Leinart-Brown, J Barrett, Fainga’anuku; Mo’unga, Roigard; Jacobson, Cane (c), Frizell, Vaa’i, Whitelock, Lomax, Taylor, Tu’ungafasi

Replacements: Taukei’aho, Williams, Newell, S Barrett, Blackadder, Christie, B Barrett, Clarke

Uruguay XV: Silva; Mieres, Inciarte, Vilaseca (c), Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Diana, Bianchi, Ardao, Leindekar, Dotti, Arbelo, Kessler, Sanguinetti

Replacements: Pujadas, Benitez, Peculo, Rodriguez, Civetta, Ormaechea, Berchesi, Alonso

New Zealand vs Uruguay referee

English official Wayne Barnes will continue his campaign to be handed the reins to the final in this game, with assistance from Matthew Carley and Jordan Way. Marius Jonker will helm the TMO.

New Zealand vs Uruguay prediction

The All Blacks romped past Italy in a clear statement of intent and will send out their reserves to finish the job and qualify for the quarter-finals on what should be a comfortable night.

Whether Uruguay have one last battling performance in them remains to be seen, and they should at least avoid a thrashing.

New Zealand to win, with a bonus point.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the two nations’ first meetings in professional rugby union.

New Zealand vs Uruguay latest odds

New Zealand to win: 1/200

Uruguay to win: 50/1

Draw: 50/1

Odds via Befair and subject to change.