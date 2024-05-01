Inside Newcastle’s transfer plans – goalkeepers, Gibbs-White and Guimaraes

Another set of interviews for Newcastle United‘s director of football vacancy took place last week.

It is a big job with some big contenders. Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman is now among the front runners, and the Eagles are taking the threat seriously enough to be making overtures to possible replacements.

With a final round of interviews with key figures at the club scheduled for early this month, Newcastle want to have someone in place just after the end of the season – and they will need to.

There’s a big in-tray and some complicated, tough decisions to make this summer. While the team fights for Europe, Newcastle need to be ready to hit the ground running in the close season.

Here’s the key questions any new man will be confronted by.

Do Newcastle need to sell before 30 June?

Newcastle’s inactivity in the January transfer window laid bare that the club isn’t bluffing when they talk about Profitability and Sustainability regulations (PSR) causing them concerns.

A loss of £73.4m in last year’s accounts – added to a loss of £73m for 2021-22 – reflects their significant outlay on new players since the PIF-led takeover and means that they are close to the permissible limit for losses over a three-year rolling period.

As Everton and Nottingham Forest have found out, breaching that means certain points deductions next season.

This summer in particular, things are complicated for Premier League clubs. While the transfer window opens on 14 June and shuts on 2 September, all eyes in the industry are on another so-called “soft” transfer deadline which falls on 30 June.

That is the end of the financial year and is significant because it is the cut off period for PSR calculations.

With several clubs understood to be close to breaching the limit – Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Everton could be at risk – it’s fair to assume there will be some significant business before the end of next month.

“I think it is a buyer’s market before 30 June, there’s no doubt about that,” football finance expert Kieran Maguire tells i . The question is, given Newcastle’s own PSR challenges will they be involved in it?

It’s a possibility, and i understands they are one of the clubs with players being targeted by the Saudi Pro League. Al-Shabab may return with an offer for Miguel Almiron, who was their priority target in January.

Selling Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes shouldn’t be necessary (Photo: Getty)

While Newcastle’s ties to the country make it an obvious – and potentially controversial – exit route for their players most of the Premier League are looking to do the same and offload players at decent prices to a country that has proved a willing buyer. It would certainly help with Newcastle’s PSR calculation if they could do it.

One thing can be ruled out: the Magpies aren’t going to be strong-armed into selling Bruno Guimaraes below his £100m release clause or parting with Alexander Isak. There is no need dire need to raise funds.

Indeed, Maguire goes a step further. He believes that Newcastle are in fairly rude health and it would only take the sale of a squad player to relieve PSR pressure.

“If you look at the positives for Newcastle, there’s much higher commercial revenue and there’s £25-30m coming in for the Champions League performances – even though they didn’t get as far as they’d have liked,” he told i .

“There’s also the improvement in commercial revenue since the Mike Ashley era so even if they sell a couple of squad players before 30 June they’ll be fine. Look at Everton, despite their financial worries they were actually only £16m over the limit for the second set of charges, £19m for the first. You don’t need to do an awful lot in the market to resolve that.

“Nobody likes the idea of being under pressure to sell a player but those in the football industry will know who is at greatest risk. Watch the market in those couple of weeks and you’ll see teams coming in and looking for liquidation prices.”

Maguire doesn’t expect Newcastle to be one of the clubs targeted, but says fans will likely get an idea of the kind of position the Magpies are in by what happens before the end of June.

“Their position pre-30 June will be interesting,” he said.

What kind of budget will Newcastle have in the summer?

Eddie Howe has already signposted Newcastle’s approach in the transfer window: they are set to target quality over quantity. A centre-back given injuries, a versatile, young forward and right-sided midfielder appear to be non-negotiables.

But then it gets interesting because the scope of their budget will be tied to player sales. And in the PSR era that is not just as simple as cashing in on a player and then spending what you bank. Instead there are a raft of calculations to do.

For a start we should ignore the price the buying club pay and instead concentrate on how much profit Newcastle would make from a deal. For PSR purposes profit is defined as sales price minus the book value of the player.

Still with us? In the PSR world, a player’s book value declines over the course of their contract in a process known as amortisation. Although it’s not an exact science, Newcastle’s biggest wins would come from selling a player close to the end of their contract for big money.

What does that mean in practice? If Almiron, who has a contract until 2026, leaves for around £20m it goes on the books as a profit of around £16m.

Sell Callum Wilson, with one year on his contract, for £8m and the profit would be closer to £4m. If the unthinkable happens and Guimaraes leaves for £100m, it means a profit of close to £80m. In short, the is not an exact science.

For Newcastle, it is “profit” that unlocks possibilities in the transfer market. For while a £16m windfall from Almiron doesn’t sound like much, it gives them a huge amount of room to manoeuvre in the market.

If Newcastle agree a deal for, say, midfield target Morgan Gibbs-White at £60m and offer him a five-year contract it goes on the books for the financial year as £12m for PSR purposes. That is why sales – and the right kind of sales – matter so much and why Newcastle’s recruitment decisions are far from straightforward.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest is a summer target (Photo: Getty)

So who could go?

Almiron and Wilson have absorbed most of the speculation but i understands Martin Dubravka could also be edging towards the exit door.

The Slovakia international has played most of this season with Nick Pope injured but there is interest from Saudi Arabia in him – and with 12 months left on his contract Newcastle may opt cash in.

The club are understood to be scouting alternatives, with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili watched. Dubravka has probably not done enough as understudy to earn the new deal his intermediaries have targeted.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been scouted by Newcastle (Photo: Reuters)

Could a surprise sale materialise too? Well, there is a clear incentive in the PSR era to sell academy products.

If Newcastle decide to make Sean Longstaff available and they get a taker at £15-20m, that goes down as “pure profit” on the books. For all Howe’s admiration for the midfielder, it feels a likely route to explore.

“Newcastle are fine (in terms of budget), I don’t think there’ll be a problem but PSR means they can’t be a disruptor like Chelsea or Manchester City were able to,” Maguire says.

“Fans want to spend limitless amounts and that’s not possible. Fans want PIF to be Abramovich, who signed strikers that flopped but then just signed someone else to replace them and could have multi-million pounds worth of talent sat on the bench doing nothing. For Newcastle mistakes do matter because they can’t afford to buy someone who doesn’t play.”

It is why Sandro Tonali’s signing – and subsequent suspension – was so damaging.

Newcastle’s dilemma is this: they need to be bold and take risks but with the knowledge that any failures in the market are going to cost them. Howe seems to err towards caution on trading; it will be up to a new director of football to take a bigger picture view.

Will European qualification matter?

From a prestige point of view and as a selling point for potential new recruits, it undoubtedly does. Europe sends out a signal that Newcastle are established among the upper echelons in the Premier League again.

But financially, Europa League is much less lucrative than the Champions League. And the Conference League – unless you reach the latter stages – will have a fairly negligible impact on the bank balance.

“It’s football in Europe, so there are intangible benefits for fans and players,” Maguire says.

“Brighton will have made around about £20-25m from their run but there are costs. You may have to add a couple of squad players, so you have to take into account amortisation on those players, the wages of those players, possible bonuses in players’ contracts and so on.

“You probably don’t make money until you get to the knockout phase or even as far as the quarter-finals. You will get an overall return and from a fan’s perspective they are great trips and it’s a great competition.

“Financially you’ll get a third or a quarter of what you get in the Champions League, although you will get an extra home game next season which is probably worth £1.5m a game to a club like Newcastle, who would probably sell out.

“Next year with the Swiss model in the Europa League if you get top eight, get through to the knockout stages you will certainly get modest returns.

“For the future Newcastle probably need to be in the Champions League to finance big ambitions. It’ll be around £150m for the winners of the Champions League next year, and they’ll also qualify for the World Club championships in 2029, so it is big business.”