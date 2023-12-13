13
32
37
9
21
29
35
26
5
25
24
2
34
1
23
49
20
38
14
39
16
40
31
30
33
3
45
46
43
18
7
10
48
4
44
8
11
47
15
50
22

Newcastle vs AC Milan LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

140 Less than a minute


The Magpies must win and then hope PSG fail to beat Borussia Dortmund


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

David Moyes rules Gianluca Scamacca out of West Ham’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina

David Moyes rules Gianluca Scamacca out of West Ham’s Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina

Hatters duo Breacker and Moss head to the Hat Factory for an Evening with…

Hatters duo Breacker and Moss head to the Hat Factory for an Evening with…

AFCON 2023: Hosts Ivory Coast drawn with Nigeria as defending champions Senegal handed tough group

AFCON 2023: Hosts Ivory Coast drawn with Nigeria as defending champions Senegal handed tough group

Arsenal XI vs Monaco: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Emirates Cup game

Arsenal XI vs Monaco: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Emirates Cup game

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo