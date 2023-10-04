26
23
10
21
33
18
16
50
4
29
38
32
14
47
5
35
34
13
31
37
39
46
43
9
24
11
49
3
40
44
1
20
15
22
45
2
48
30
7
25
8

Newcastle vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today after Almiron strike

143 2 minutes read


Newcastle tonight host Paris Saint-Germain in the first Champions League game at St James’ Park for more than twenty years. Eddie Howe’s side made a promising start to life back at Europe’s top table last month in a solid if unspectacular draw away at AC Milan but know their home form is vital if they are to progress from what is widely considered the dreaded ‘Group of Death’ alongside Borussia Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe and company offer a unique challenge to Newcastle, even if they have made St James’ a fortress during Howe’s time at the club. While PSG are yet to fully click under Luis Enrique in Ligue 1, they are seasoned operators in the group stage and boast a very strong record at this stage.


Source link

143 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Bournemouth vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Boulter vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Boulter vs Rybakina LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Jordan Henderson no longer ‘felt wanted’ by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as he breaks silence on exit

Jordan Henderson no longer ‘felt wanted’ by Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as he breaks silence on exit

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo