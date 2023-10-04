Newcastle vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today after Almiron strike

Newcastle tonight host Paris Saint-Germain in the first Champions League game at St James’ Park for more than twenty years. Eddie Howe’s side made a promising start to life back at Europe’s top table last month in a solid if unspectacular draw away at AC Milan but know their home form is vital if they are to progress from what is widely considered the dreaded ‘Group of Death’ alongside Borussia Dortmund.
Kylian Mbappe and company offer a unique challenge to Newcastle, even if they have made St James’ a fortress during Howe’s time at the club. While PSG are yet to fully click under Luis Enrique in Ligue 1, they are seasoned operators in the group stage and boast a very strong record at this stage.
Still, Newcastle will fancy their chances in front a bouncing home crowd. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Live updates
Newcastle vs PSG: CHANCE FOR NEWCASTLE!
24 mins: Trippier delivers a corner along the ground but Schar can’t keep his shot on target.
Newcastle vs PSG: CHANCE FOR PSG!
22 mins: Zaire-Emery shoots just wide from distance.
A reminder of the danger PSG can cause…
Newcastle vs PSG: GOAL! Miguel Almiron ‘16
16 mins: GOAL!
Newcastle have lift-off!
Guimaraes pounces on a loose ball from Marquinhos and finds Isak, whose volley is saved by Donnarumma but Almiron taps in the rebound!
Newcastle vs PSG: Toon growing
13 mins: The hosts struggled on the ball in the opening stages but appear to be having much more control of it now.
Almiron fires over from distance.
Newcastle vs PSG: Half chance for the hosts
07 mins: Lascelles flicks on a floated free-kick but Isak isn’t alert enough to latch onto the dropping ball.
Newcastle vs PSG: CHANCE FOR PSG!
06 mins: Zaire-Emery drives through the middle, freeing Mbappe who crosses over to Dembele, who is completely free at the back post. He cannot direct his volley on target, however.
Newcastle vs PSG: Gordon revs the crowd up
03 mins: Gordon revving the crowd up after pressing PSG and causing a goal kick. Atmosphere has not yet died down.
Newcastle vs PSG: Magpies press
02 mins: Nice start from Newcastle, winning the ball on the front foot a few times. Have to use that energy from the crowd.
Newcastle vs PSG: KICK-OFF!
01 mins: Away we go!
Newcastle vs PSG: Wall of noise
The Champions League anthem by an even louder song from the home support.
