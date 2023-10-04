Newcastle vs PSG LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today after Almiron strike

Newcastle tonight host Paris Saint-Germain in the first Champions League game at St James’ Park for more than twenty years. Eddie Howe’s side made a promising start to life back at Europe’s top table last month in a solid if unspectacular draw away at AC Milan but know their home form is vital if they are to progress from what is widely considered the dreaded ‘Group of Death’ alongside Borussia Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe and company offer a unique challenge to Newcastle, even if they have made St James’ a fortress during Howe’s time at the club. While PSG are yet to fully click under Luis Enrique in Ligue 1, they are seasoned operators in the group stage and boast a very strong record at this stage.

Still, Newcastle will fancy their chances in front a bouncing home crowd. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!