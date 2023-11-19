When is the next Cricket World Cup? Dates, host nations and how to buy tickets

After a disastrous 2023 Cricket World Cup for England, they will have to wait four years to redeem themselves.

Australia beat India to win the 2023 edition, as Travis Head’s stunning century ensured a shock result on Indian soil.

That was their sixth ODI World Cup win, four more than any other nation.

They will be aiming to win their seventh in 2027, but where and when will they get the chance to do that?

When is the next Cricket World Cup?

The next men’s ODI Cricket World Cup will take place in October and November 2027, four years on from the 2023 edition in India.

The exact dates are yet to be confirmed, while the 2023 tournament ran from 5 October to 13 November.

Meanwhile, the next men’s T20 World Cup will take place in the United States and the Caribbean from 4 to 30 June 2024.

Where is the 2027 Cricket World Cup?

The next men’s ODI Cricket World Cup will take place across three countries – South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

This will be the first time Namibia have hosted a Cricket World Cup, while South Africa and Zimbabwe co-hosted the 2003 edition, which was won by Australia.

South Africa were knocked out of the 2023 tournament in the semi-finals, while Zimbabwe has not qualified for an ODI World Cup since 2015.

Namibia have not competed at an ODI World Cup since 2003.

South Africa were knocked out of the 2023 World Cup by eventual winners Australia (Photo: Getty)

How has the 2027 Cricket World Cup format changed?

For the 2019 and 2023 editions, the Cricket World Cup pool stage was organised into one ten-team round robin league, in which every team played each other once.

The top four teams from that league then progressed to the semi-finals.

However, 14 teams will qualify for the 2027 edition, with those 14 then split into two pools of seven.

After each team from each of those pools has played the other six, the top three teams from both pools will progress to a Super Six stage, like in the 2003 edition.

These six sides will then all play each other for four semi-final spots, with both points earned in the Super Six and a PCF (points carried forward) system in place.

Points carried forward from the initial pool stage will give each team two points for a win over a Super Six qualified team, and one for a win over an eliminated side.

Cricket World Cup 2027 venues

The venues have not yet been announced for the 2027 edition, although it is likely they will be similar to the 2003 edition.

That tournament was played across 12 stadiums in South Africa, two in Zimbabwe and one in Kenya.

As South Africa’s stadium infrastructure is constantly improving due to the SA20, it is likely their stadiums will host the majority of the biggest games in the 2027 tournament.

When is the 2027 Cricket World Cup draw?

This has not yet been announced, and there is no precedent to go by since the last two tournaments have not required a draw.

How do teams qualify for the 2027 Cricket World Cup?

This one’s complicated, so sit tight.

South Africa and Zimbabwe qualify automatically as hosts, but Namibia do not.

They will be joined by the eight top-ranked ICC men’s ODI teams, leaving four teams to qualify through the 2026 Cricket World Cup qualifier.

This qualifier will include 10 teams – the two next-highest ranked ODI teams after the top eight and the hosts, four teams from the Cricket World Cup League 2 and the top two teams in each of the two groups of the World Cup Challenge League.

League 2 is made up of Canada, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, United Arab Emirates and United States.

Meanwhile, the Challenge League includes Jersey, Papua New Guinea, Denmark, Hong Kong, Kenya, Qatar, Singapore and Uganda.

The top four teams from the qualifier will then make it to the tournament proper.

How to buy 2027 Cricket World Cup tickets?

This will be announced in due course, but tickets for the 2023 edition were available through this link – https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup.

Where is the 2031 Cricket World Cup?

The 2031 men’s ODI Cricket World Cup will be hosted in India and Bangladesh, meaning two of three tournaments have taken place in India.