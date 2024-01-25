No joy for Sikhala | Business Times

BRIAN SITHOLE

Former Zengeza West Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala (pictured) was yesterday found guilty of inciting public violence and will be sentenced on Monday.

Sikhala has spent close to 590 days behind bars on this and another similar charge.

He awaits another verdict on February 7 on a similar charge.

The vocal former student leader was charged together with another former legislator, Godfrey Sithole.

Their lawyer Harrison Nkomo, however, says the two will appeal the magistrate’s ruling to the High Court on Monday after their sentencing.

Sikhala and Sithole were accused of inciting public violence to avenge the murder of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala published a video inciting the public to avenge Ali’s death with Sithole as his accomplice and organised lorries which ferried mourners to the activist’s memorial service which was rocked by violence.

Some of the mourners, also members of the Nyatsime community, were later arrested on allegations of having acted on Sikhala’s word.

