34 Celebrities Who Are Stunningly Beautiful Without Makeup

Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram;@ladygaga/Instagram; @selenagomez/Instagram; @jlo/Instagram

Aug. 18 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Adele

adele
Source: @adele/Instagram; MEGA

Adele is one of the stars who leads the charge on barefaced beauty, often applauded by fans for being “real.”


Adele did not only receive congratulatory messages from fans, but she also savored praise for marking her first Emmy Awards win with a makeup-free selfie. After unveiling the natural snaps, her adoring supporters applauded her for being “real” and for confidently sharing her true self following her big win.

Blake Lively

blake lively
Source: @blakelively/Instagram; MEGA

Blake Lively’s no-makeup look caught the attention of her now-husband Ryan Reynolds.

Britney Spears

britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram; MEGA

Britney Spears often gets ridiculed for her leftover black eyeliner, but her skin is flawless.

Cameron Diaz

cameron diaz
Source: @camerondiaz/Instagram; MEGA

Cameron Diaz is 50 and flawless, with fans praising her for her everlasting beauty.

Cameron Diaz is among the celebrities who look the same with or without makeup. She recently celebrated her 50th birthday, and looked youthful as ever in her no-makeup selfies online.

Cardi B

cardi b
Source: @iamcardib/Instagram; MEGA

Cardi B turns it up on the red carpet, but at home the mom of two sports a no-fuss look.

Cardi B always wears heavy makeup during her performances, but the rapper hides her glowy skin behind those glam kits. The fresh-faced performer donned colorful hair and her iconic pink long nails, but she still left everyone in awe with her no-makeup look.

Chrissy Teigen

chrissy teigen
Source: @chrissyteigen/Instagram; MEGA

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen says her “very simple (no) routine” gives her flawless skin.

Chrissy Teigen boasts her skincare regimen that makes her complexion look healthy even without makeup on, and she calls it a “very simple (no) routine.” But she highlights her beauty even more with the use of her makeup kit.

The mother of three presented her glam look at the recently wrapped up 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner with her husband, John Legend. Her full makeup complemented her lilac gown with a corseted waistline, a high-slit skirt, and a plunging neckline.

Cindy Crawford

cindy crawford
Source: @cindycrawford/Instagram; MEGA

The long-legged supermodel Cindy Crawford commanded the runways in the ’90s.

Retired model Cindy Crawford is aging gracefully and was glowing when she posed with her puppy pillow in an Instagram photo.

Cynthia Nixon

cynthia nixon
Source: MEGA

Whether she’s her character Miranda Hobbes on ‘Sex in the City’ or on the picket line, Cynthia Nixon’s carefree skin routine is timeless.

Demi Lovato

demi lovato
Source: @demilovato/Instagram; MEGA

When she’s not on the stage, Demi Lovato lets her skin breathe, boasting that she goes barefaced “85-90% of the time.”

After a long time, Demi Lovato embraced her no-makeup look again and shared a cosmetics-free selfie on Instagram.

“This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. ? #ILoveMe,” she captioned the post.

Diane Kruger

diane kruger
Source: @dianekruger/Instagram; MEGA

Diane Kruger started her career in modeling before landing a role opposite Dennis Hopper and Christopher Lambert in the 2002 movie ‘The Piano Player.’

Former model Diane Kruger sported a no-makeup look in her Instagram photo, proving she is as stunning as when she goes out with full-glam makeup.

Drew Barrymore

drew barrymore
Source: @drewbarrymore/Instagram; MEGA

Drew Barrymore might go makeup-free at home, but the actress-turned-talk show host has her own cosmetics line, FLOWER Beauty.

“Just a raw and calm thoughtful moment,” a makeup-free Drew Barrymore captioned a photo of herself while enjoying her me time at home.

Emilia Clarke

emilia clarke
Source: @emiliaclarke/Instagram; Mega

Emilia Clarke best known for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones.’

Even with a filter on, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clark presented her natural beauty without having any makeup on as she showed support for World Cancer Day in 2017.

“For all those we know and especially all those we miss…. I’m privileged to suppprt #WorldCancerDay on 4 February by wearing my Unity Band, every #ActofUnity helps @cr_uk to beat cancer,” she captioned the post.

Emmy Rossum

emmy rossum
Source: @emmy/Instagram; MEGA

Actress Emmy Rossum is known for her role as Fiona Gallagher in hit tv series ‘Shameless.’

Emmy Rossum is an absolute beauty with or without makeup, especially since her gorgeous locks help steal the spotlight.

Gabrielle Union

gabrielle union
Source: @gabunion/Instagram; Mega

Actress Gabrielle Union has spent over three decades on screen including the movie ‘Bring it On’ and iconic tv series ‘Friends.’

Gabrielle Union took the “Woke Up Like This” trend to the next level by posing in front of the camera while letting her dimples and flawless skin define beauty to her followers.

Gal Gadot

gal gadot
Source: @gal_gadot/Instagram; Mega

After being crowed Miss Israel 2004, Gal Gadot took her talents to the big screen as Wonder Woman in the hit action flick.

Gwyneth Paltrow

gwyneth paltrow
Source: @gwynethpaltrow/Instagram; Mega

Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has captivated audiences in ‘Seven’ and romantic drama ‘Sliding Doors.’

Heidi Klum

heidi klum
Source: @heidiklum/Instagram; Mega

Supermodel Heidi Klum is best known for her runway work as well as her over-the-top Halloween costumes.

Heidi Klum is a fan of her makeup-free selfies, and she often gifts her fans with pictures of her without anything on her face. In July, she uploaded a sun-kissed photo of herself that displayed her dewy look even under the sun.

Jennifer Garner

jennifer garner
Source: @jennifer.garner/Instagram; Mega

Beloved actress Jennifer Garner is known for her girl-next-door charm and starring in the iconic pop-culture movie ’13 going on 30.’

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: @jlo/Instagram; Mega

Jennifer Lopez is a multi-talent star known for playing Selena Quintanilla in the biopic ‘Selena’ before her music career took off.

Jennifer Lopez looks unrecognizable whenever she removes her makeup, but the actress-singer still boasts her glass skin and dewy look in her social media photos and videos.

Jessica Alba

jessica alba
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram; Mega

Jessica Alba stole hearts as dancer Honey Daniels in the 2003 romance movie ‘Honey’ before she married Justin Timberlake.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; Mega

Kim Kardashian has come a long way from organizing Paris Hilton’s closet and rose to mega stardom on E! reality series ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’

Kourtney Kardashian

kourtney kardashian
Source: @kourtneykardas/Instagram; Mega

Kourtney Kardashian starred alongside her famous sisters Kim and Khloe in the reality series ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’

Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram; Mega

After growing up on her family’s hit reality show, Kylie Jenner reached billionaire status thanks to Instagram and her best-selling makeup line.

Kylie Jenner‘s makeup-free selfies only have one sign that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is flaunting her natural skin: her freckles. The mother of two slayed in her no filter, no makeup selfie that her followers applauded her for having the perfect face.

Lady Gaga

lady gaga
Source: @ladygaga/Instagram; Mega

Lady Gaga is a singer, Oscar winner, and the creator of the cruelty-free cosmetics line Haus Labs.

Laura Prepon

laura prepon
Source: @lauraprepon/Instagram; Mega

Laura Prepon is best known for taking audiences back to the 70s as Donna in hit tv series ‘That 70s Show.’

Laura Prepon looked almost unrecognizable in her makeup-free selfie. Still, she always shocks everyone with her transformations once she goes full glam.

Lucy Hale

lucy hale
Source: @lucyhale/Twitter; Mega

Lucy Hale is known for starring Aria Montgomery in ‘Pretty Little Liars.’

Lupita Nyong’O

lupita nyongo
Source: @lupitanyongo/Instagram; Mega

Actress Lupita Nyong’O starred as Nakia in Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ franchise.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress boasts of her natural beauty that she looks the same with or without makeup. In her tribute post for her father, Lupita Nyong’o beamed a bright smile as she took a selfie with her beloved father.

Nicole Scherzinger

nicole scherzinger
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram; Mega

Nicole Scherzinger is known for her lead vocals in all-girl musical group the Pussycat Dolls.

Nicole Scherzinger has been open about her secrets for smooth skin, and she glows even more without makeup on.

Olivia Munn

olivia munn
Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram; Mega

Olivia Munn starred as Sloan Sabbith in the HBO series ‘The Newsroom.’

Even when she is busy as a mom, Olivia Munn never skips her morning and evening routine to maintain her glowing skin. As part of her self-care, the actress ensures she stays younger-looking regardless of her schedule.

“I’ve found that when I designate the time to do this for myself, it makes such a huge difference,” she told People. “I’m really good at making the time to do it and I enjoy my skincare routine now.”

Olivia Wilde

olivia wilde
Source: @oliviawilde/Instagram; Mega

Actress and director Olivia Wilde starred as Remy ‘Thirteen’ Hadley in tv medical-drama ‘House.’


Olivia Wilde looks absolutely stunning in her natural state, thanks to the 9-step skincare regimen she follows every day. Although she often suffers from breakouts, she makes sure to regain her clear and soft skin through her beauty products.

Rachel Bilson

rachel bilson
Source: @rachelbilson/Instagram; Mega

Actress Rachel Bilson played Summer Roberts in teen tv drama ‘The O.C.’

Rachel Bilson took a selfie after reading The Rosie Project, but her ageless beauty scored more attention since she did not need makeup to shine brighter!

Rihanna

rihanna
Source: @badgalriri/Instagram; Mega

Singer Rihanna is known for chart-topping hits ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’ before founding her makeup products Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna posted a photo of herself with her father as she kissed him on his cheek. The Fenty Beauty creator helps her fans embrace not only their natural beauty but unleash their hidden confidence, too.

Selena Gomez

selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram; Mega

Selena Gomez is known from her Disney channel days on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ before launching her singer career.

Selena Gomez almost broke the internet when she graced her Instagram page with makeup-free photos. Although she has blemishes, the imperfections make her one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood!

Shakira

shakira
Source: @shakira/Instagram; Mega

Colombian singer songwriter Shakira is best known for songs like ‘Whenever, Wherever’ and ‘Hips Don’t Lie.’

With or without makeup, Shakira stuns everyone with her beauty. She remains recognizable even on the red carpet and other events since she always opts for a simple and natural makeup look.

