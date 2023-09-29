Noon Dave Unleashes ‘Hillary’ Remix ft Pabi Cooper – Renowned Chocolate City Music artist, Noon Dave follows up the year with a bang dropping the remix of his smash hit “Hillary“. The Remix featuring the exceptionally talented South African sensation, Pabi Cooper.

Following the massive success of his debut single “Brunch”, which garnered impressive Millions streams, Noon Dave is back in the spotlight. Again, showcasing his sonic prowess. This, with a reimagined version of his first release of the year, “Hillary”.

The “Hillary remix” is an instant earworm, effortlessly blending a feel-good vibe with infectious rhythm and flow. It narrates a tale of a tumultuous love affair from which Noon Dave is now seeking an escape.

The Collaboration

Collaborating with Pabi Cooper, the South African powerhouse, they deliver a soul-stirring performance, weaving together poignant lyrics that explore the complexities of toxic love. The track stands as a testament to Noon Dave and Pabi Cooper’s shared passion. This, being Afro-Pop. Also, their dedication to crafting exceptional music.

This release marks a significant step forward for Noon Dave, as he continues to refine his signature sound and broaden his international collaborations.

With “Hillary,” Noon crafts a narrative that resonates with listeners. Evoking emotions while again, also keeping them on their feet. The infectious chant of “Hilary Way” serves as a poignant refrain. Simultaneously underscoring the artist’s message.

Reflecting on the single, Noon Dave shares, “’ Hillary remix’ is an expansion of my understanding of my Afro-pop essence that I’m eager to share with the world. Simultaneously, I aim to preserve the affectionate side of my persona.”

“Hillary remix” stands as a testament to Noon Dave’s artistic growth since his debut, cementing his status as a rising party maestro with lyrics that are as sweet as sugar and production that’s irresistibly infectious.

Photo by: Waheed Olayinka Salau (z3rovisuals)



About Noon Dave

Noon Dave was born David Obafemi on 23rd of May in Benin Republic. The singer/songwriter is currently signed to Chocolate City Music. The Ogun state-originated artist started writing music at an early stage. He spent most of his childhood in Lagos, Nigeria. He developed most of his influence in the state.

The artist is an alumni of Peter Kings College of Music. He taps into his songwriting inspiration from diverse genres. Soaking up elements of Soul, R&B, Pop, Reggae, and of course, Afrobeats alternatively. This to create his unique sound.

In 2022, he signed a Recording Artist Agreement with Nigeria’s foremost entertainment company. Namely, Chocolate City Music. This to enhance his music-making and attain greater heights. Noon Dave’s approach to music promises to keep him relevant for a long time.

Later that year he released his debut single “Brunch.” A classic throwback with daring yet not too risque lyrics. He sang almost exclusively about taking his lover to brunch. Moreso, the titillating promise regarding sex. Furthermore, “Brunch” has garnered approximately 1 Million streams on all platforms since its release.

Noon Dave is poised to take the industry by storm. With this release of his remix and a string of singles in 2023.

Download/Stream ‘Hillary Remix’ Here

Follow Noon Dave Online

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

If you enjoyed Noon Dave Unleashes ‘Hillary’ Remix ft Pabi Cooper read about more African Artists here