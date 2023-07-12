What is Novak Djokovic’s net worth?

The Serbian is a multimillionaire already just from his on court exploits, having racked up 23 grand slam victories – seven of them at Wimbledon, including the last four championships.

If you also factor in his endorsement deals, he is a very wealthy athlete indeed and – even at 36 – looks set to add to his trophy cabinet and bank account.

But what is Djokovic’s net worth and how did he make his millions?

READ MORE

What prize money is on offer at Wimbledon?

By reaching the semi finals of Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic has already guaranteed himself a £600,000 pay day. Should he go one further, he will take home a kitty of £1.2 million if he loses the final and £2.35 million if he wins.

The winner’s total is a 17.5 per cent increase from 2022. The winnings are the same for women as they are for men.

Position Winnings Change from last year Winner £2.35 million Plus 17.5 per cent Runner-up £1.175 million Plus 11.9 per cent Losing semi finalist £600,000 Plus 12.1 per cent Losing quarter finalist £340,000 Plus 9.7 per cent Losing in fourth round £207,000 Plus 8.9 per cent Losing in third round £131,000 Plus 9.2 per cent Losing in second round £85,000 Plus 9 per cent Losing in first round £55,000 Plus 10 per cent

How much has Novak Djokovic won in total prize money?

Novak Djokovic has won more money than anybody else on the ATP Tour, having raked in $169 over his career since turning professional in 2003.

Here is how he compares to other players.

Prize money Career Ending $169,762,762 Novak Djokovic Active $134,640,719 Rafael Nadal Active $130,594,339 Roger Federer 2021 $63,768,403 Andy Murray Active $43,280,489 Pete Sampras 2002 $35,933,955 Stan Wawrinka Active $34,735,339 Alexander Zverev Active $31,495,691 Daniil Medvedev Active $31,483,911 David Ferrer 2019 $31,200,667 Marin Čilić Active

What sponsorship deals does Novak Djokovic have?

Djokovic has a number of deals from his Lacoste kit to his Asics trainers and his Peugeot car. His net worth is plumped up by his endorsements, although he is said not to be part of his family’s wine business.

Tennis 365 reports that his sponsors are: Asics, Head, Hublot, Lacoste, Lemero, NetJets, Peugeot, Raiffeisen Bank International and Ultimate Software Group.

What is Novak Djokovic’s net worth?

All together, Djokovic has a reported net worth of £178.8 million, an ample amount – funnily enough – to buy every one of the 125 million tennis balls made every year in the US.

And who would bet against his total being over £180 million by the end of this week?