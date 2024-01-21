Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer’s grand slam record in Australian Open win

ROD LAVER ARENA — If there were a record for t-shirts and signs spawned by one player, Novak Djokovic would surely hold it.

“Novak Djokovic against the world,” one man’s (quite tight-fitting) t-shirt read on Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. Another sign said “don’t miss the boat, support the GOAT”, presumably meaning Djokovic, the largely undisputed greatest of all-time.

What dispute there still is has been slowly eroded over the last five years, and having overhauled the all-time men’s grand slam titles record, Djokovic knocks Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal’s name off the top of some list or other every time he wins.

This time it was Federer’s turn, and it was only an equalling rather than an outright removal – both now have 58 grand slam quarter-final appearances to their name – but it would be a shock if Djokovic does not pick up No 59, either at Roland Garros or Wimbledon, and move clear of the Swiss great.

No 58 never really looked in doubt either. Had Ben Shelton made it through a five-set third-rounder against Mannarino, there might have been a shred of jeopardy, given the fractious relationship between the two – although Djokovic did comfortably beat the American in their US Open meeting last year.

Similarly, Mannarino had never troubled Djokovic, even though he did take the first set off him in Cincinnati last year.

But the Frenchman, who had played back-to-back-to-back five-setters to reach this stage, failed to convert two break points in the very first game of the match and would come to regret his profligacy over the next hour as Djokovic pulled him from pillar to post, in one case literally when the ball rebounded off the net post at a 90-degree angle and landed on Mannarino’s side of the net for a winner.

He did eventually get himself on the scoreboard but it took him 80 minutes to do so and he was already 6-0 6-0 down. He made the “glasses” sign around his eyes to his coaches, signifying the two zeros in his column. They laughed, he laughed, in fact the only person not laughing was Djokovic, who looked genuinely annoyed at losing the 14th game of the match.

Perhaps sensing that he would meet limited opposition on the court, the Serbian decided to pick a fight with the Rod Laver crowd, of whom a small but vocal minority bore French football shirts and rubber bald caps, singing “Allez Mannaaaa” at every opportunity and taking part in their country’s national pastime – booing – whenever Djokovic paid attention to them: he blew them kisses, he put his finger to his ear, he conducted them. Anything he could do to draw more noise and animosity was exactly what he did. As it so often does, it fuelled him and kept the wolf of complacency from the door.

Djokovic at the Australian Open is a force of nature but it does not happen by coincidence, and it is an extraordinary feat to win 32 matches in a row at this tournament and never look as though he is taking any of it for granted. He would be entitled to, but the 36-year-old never seems that way inclined.

There is another record that Djokovic is on track to break this week, albeit it is one of his own. He has won 92 matches at Wimbledon and the French Open respectively. This victory over Mannarino takes him to 92 in Melbourne as well.

If he wins on Tuesday, the Australian Open will officially, in every column, be his most successful grand slam – and who is to say he won’t make it 100 and beyond.