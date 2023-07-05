Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic battles into third round with victory over stubborn Jordan Thompson

Daria Kasatkina and Iga Swiatek dropped a combined four games as they cruised to victories earlier in the day on Centre Court, leaving the crowd relying on something special from Thompson, or something especially poor from Djokovic, if they were to take in any sort of drama.

Thompson threatened to deliver on what was asked of him, particularly on serve, but Djokovic does not really do shocks. Not on Centre Court, where he last lost a decade ago. And so it proved, Thompson keeping it competitive for large periods but the defending champion, who did not face a break point, was comfortable enough in a 6-3 7-6 7-5 win.

Next up for Djokovic will be either three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka or Tomas Martin Etcheverry, with that second-round match one of the casualties of the Wimbledon rain and not scheduled to be played until Thursday.

Read More

Thompson’s serve was good enough for two opening holds on Centre, the early rallies enough to convince the Australian he needed to shorten the points. He turned almost exclusively to the serve and volley, initially successful until Djokovic began to find his range on return. Once he did, lasering the passes with Thompson still en route to the net, the defending champion broke for a 4-2 lead.

Djokovic never looked like giving up that advantage, winning 15 straight points on serve as he strolled to his chair with the first set secured after half an hour.

There was a strong sense that the second set would follow a familiar pattern as Djokovic brought up a break point in the fifth game, Thompson’s brief engagement in a slice battle proving unwise. He saved that though, and again held firm in the face of trouble two games later when a timely ace kept it on serve.

Djokovic meanwhile cut a rather frustrated figure, his mood not helped by a succession of perfect drop volleys from Thompson or the increasingly partisan support behind his opponent. The “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie” chants were soon met by a huge Djokovic roar as he held for 5-5, as both stayed solid on serve to take it to a tie-break

A double fault gave Djokovic the mini-break and that proved enough, the Serbian delivering a serving masterclass under pressure and securing a two-set lead with an ace.

The fourth set passed by in a flurry of comfortable holds, neither playing threatening a break of serve. The main source of support for Djokovic inside Centre came from the other side of the net, Thompson applauding and providing positive commentary on a number of shots he had no answer for.

Djokovic eventually returned the favour, clapping his hand to his racket as Thompson produced a stunning volley at full stretch to hold and stay in the match at 5-5. A hold to love later and the pressure was swiftly back on the Thompson serve.

This time it told, Thompson asked to produce one miraculous shot at the net too many. Djokovic brought up match point with a forehand pass and victory was secured as the ball was dropped at the toes of Thompson and he failed to clear the net with the volley. That proved to be his penultimate shot, the final one coming a few seconds later as he launched a ball out of Centre Court, the realisation setting in that even a performance of that quality had not been enough to unduly trouble Djokovic.