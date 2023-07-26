PAP president Charumbira condemns coup in Niger

STAFF REPORTER

Pan-African Parliament (PAP) president Fortune Charumbira has condemned the plots to subvert the will of the people of Niger by attempting to forcefully overthrow a democratically elected government.

West African leaders were jolted into action Wednesday after Niger’s presidential guard were holding President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace amid fears a coup was loading.

In a statement, Charumbira noted with “grave concern” the unfolding situation in the Republic of Niger, which “has all the trappings of an attempted coup by a section of the military” as he called for “global condemnation of all attempts to undermine democracy, peace and stability in Niger”.

“The President condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the brazen attempt to undermine the sovereign will of the people of Niger by attempting to forcefully overthrow a democratically elected Government. He calls for the immediate and unconditional release of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family and urges the military conspirators to return to the barracks,” Charumbira said.

“His Excellency, the President, reiterates the Pan-African Parliament’s commitment to representative democracy and the rule of law and reaffirms the Continental Parliament’s solidarity with the government and people of Niger.”

Bazoum has been in power since 2021. West Africa has in recent times experiences power grabs after the constitutional overthrow of elected governments in Burkina, Mali and Guinea.

