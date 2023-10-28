1
4
21
45
3
35
44
10
25
11
48
37
18
13
26
34
40
43
29
2
23
24
16
50
15
22
5
20
30
49
31
47
38
32
33
8
9
7
46
14
39

Mauricio Pochettino explains Chelsea fan row after heated Nicolas Jackson confrontation

142 Less than a minute


Blues boss intervened after a frustrated supporter shouted “wake up and score a goal” at the Senegalese striker in Brentford loss


Source link

142 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

1st Test: Williams, Muzarabani shine as Zimbabwe lead Afghanistan

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Why Graham Potter could be the perfect fit to succeed Roy Hodgson

Why Graham Potter could be the perfect fit to succeed Roy Hodgson

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo