‘This year will be different’: Inside Mauricio Pochettino’s first week at Chelsea

One source who wanted to remain anonymous said: “They have been really worked, it has been a harder first week than the whole last pre-season.

“They will be machines, this year will be different, these boys are getting worked.”

Pochettino started work on Monday and his pre-season sessions so far have featured a lot of running a gym work.

Kyle Walker said during his time at Tottenham that Pochettino’s pre-season training can be “horrible”, but Chelsea players have broadly welcomed the approach after acknowledging how short they were of fitness last season.

No club had more injuries than Chelsea last season, with poor conditioning part of the reason there were 46 injuries in the squad across the 2022-23 campaign.

Pochettino arrived at Cobham by taxi on Monday, alongside his assistant and head of conditioning Jesus Perez.

They have focused on both fitness and building a warm culture at the club.

Pochettino held a traditional Argentine barbecue on Monday evening, with both staff and players invited.

“I hope to build a very special relationship with everyone,” Pochettino said when he was unveiled at Stamford Bridge Friday.

“What I found, from day one is that the players are very open. The attitude is amazing. Of course, we have the quality and we are going to add more quality. I am excited to be here.”

Mauricio Pochettino in training last week. / Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Pochettino has told players he has an open-door policy, inviting them into his office if they want to discuss contracts, transfers or concerns about playing time next season

When asked about Romelu Lukaku’s future in his first press conference, Pochettino sent a message to his entire squad when he said: “With all of the players, the first thing they do when they arrive is to come to my office and see me. That is what I expect.”

Chelsea Sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stuart have been Pochettino’s most important point of contact at the training ground as they prioritise “finishing the squad” for the new season.

A host of international players, including new signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, will return to training on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku and Ethan Ampadu are also expected to return but could end up in the Under-21s or a ‘loan group’. The group, headed up by Carlo Cudicini, consists mainly of players who were on loan last season and are available for sale.

Chelsea players face another physically intense week before Pochettino increasingly switches focus to tactics when his side travel to the United States.

The Blues will primarily be based in Philadelphia as they face Wrexham, Fulham, Newcastle, Brighton and Dortmund across the Atlantic.