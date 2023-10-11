14
Tottenham news: Ange Postecoglou ‘gave up the fight’ of trying to change football in Australia

A

nge Postecoglou says he “gave up the fight” of trying to change football in Australia and believes the game will never really take off Down Under because Australians “at their core” are not interested in embracing it.

The Tottenham head coach was in charge of Australia — who face England at Wembley on Friday — from 2013 and led the Socceroos to an inaugural Asian Cup win in 2015.


