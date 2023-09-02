Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 3

In the Hatters’ first-ever home game in the competition, having last appeared in the top-flight the season before the Premier League’s rebranding, Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma netted in a 2-1 Friday night win.

On Saturday, an early relegation clash got the ball rolling as Sheffield United and Everton drew 2-2 before Chelsea lost at home to Nottingham Forest and Tottenham thrashed Burnley thanks to Heung-min Son’s hat-trick.

Manchester City stayed perfect and went back to the top after Erling Haaland’s hat-trick helped blow away Fulham. Brilliant Brighton then beat Newcastle 3-1 in a key fixture on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Liverpool face Aston Villa before the headline act at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal host Manchester United. This round of matches has an extra element of importance too, with an international break to follow.

