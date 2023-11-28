38
33
29
43
1
26
50
18
20
7
31
24
23
49
47
40
9
44
4
35
46
32
45
13
5
2
10
3
48
22
15
39
11
37
30
34
14
21
8
16
25

PSG vs Newcastle LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

140 Less than a minute


Magpies need a result in Paris to keep European dream alive


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Luton defender states it's 'good to be back' after helping Town secure a first home victory

Luton defender states it's 'good to be back' after helping Town secure a first home victory

The Open 2023: Full UK tee times and second-round groups as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm look to charge

The Open 2023: Full UK tee times and second-round groups as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm look to charge

England vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

England vs South Africa: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Brentford prepared to break transfer record with fresh bid for Nicolas Gonzalez

Brentford prepared to break transfer record with fresh bid for Nicolas Gonzalez

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo