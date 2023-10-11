5
Rafael Nadal to make Grand Slam tennis return at 2024 Australian Open at start of ‘goodbye’ season

The Spaniard has been out with a hip injury since the start of this year, when his title defence in Melbourne ended in a second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in January.

Speaking after the match, Nadal admitted he was “mentally destroyed” by his injury issues, and in May announced that he would not be ready to participate at the French Open as he revealed his focus was on taking time off to ensure he was fit for 2024, a season that would “probably” be his last as a professional.


