Ramona Singer’s Most Controversial Moments On ‘RHONY’

In Season 13 of the show, Ramona left Williams confused as she referred to staff as “the help” instead of learning their names. The costar told the original cast member that the way she called the workers was “a little triggering,” leading viewers to wonder if they had bad blood.

In her interview with E! News, Ramona defended herself and shared why she used the words to call her staff.

“It wasn’t ‘the help,'” she said. “What I said was, ‘I cannot remember the names of my help. I can’t remember the names of the people who help me.'”