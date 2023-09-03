Rasmus Hojlund shirt number confirmed alongside Man Utd deadline day signings

The Danish striker is set for his debut against Arsenal today after landing from Atalanta in a £72million summer transfer.

Hojlund wore the No17 shirt in Bergamo and had been tipped to take the same number at United, which was recently left open by Fred’s departure.

Instead, that number has gone to Alejandro Garnacho as the Argentine winger makes a change from No49 despite the season having already started.

Mason Greenwood was the last player to don the No11 for United, with Ryan Giggs among those to have previously held it.

David de Gea’s old No1 jersey has gone to Altar Bayindir, the Turkish goalkeeper who will act as back-up to Andre Onana. The former Inter Milan man will maintain the No24 he wore with Inter and Ajax.

Sergio Reguilon drops in at No15 with Jonny Evans at No35 following his return to United on a one-year deal.

Meanwhile, fellow deadline day signing Sofyan Amrabat has still not had his shirt number confirmed. The Moroccan was not registered in time to face Arsenal and, according to the club, his pick will be announced “in due course”.

The No4, No13 and No26 slots remain open for the loanee.