Five reasons Liverpool are now frontrunners to win the Premier League

Liverpool look like contenders again.

After a season of transition last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 2.0 are top of the Premier League.

But do they have enough to stay there and disrupt Manchester City‘s hopes of a fourth successive title? There is more than enough to suggest they can.

Ominous signs as Liverpool deliver statement win

Liverpool are three points clear of Aston Villa and five away from Manchester City, even if the champions have a game in hand. It is an excellent position to be in and an even better one considering they are yet to play anywhere near their best football.

On Monday night it felt like they finally started to flex their muscles, keeping a decent if out-of-form Newcastle side under the cosh for long spells. The counter press, the quick transitions, the ability to cut in, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s gorgeous distribution – it was all there as the red machine started to whir.

And yet you feel there is more to come from them. Darwin Nunez’s game may be more rounded than it was 12 months ago but when he starts to find his feet in front of goal – and he was only prevented from scoring in successive games by an inspired Martin Dubravka – they will add another weapon to their attacking arsenal.

Alexis Mac Allister’s return feels timely and the return of Diogo Jota, such an underrated forward, can help plug the gap left by Mohamed Salah. The summer rebuild appears to have provided firm foundations for a title tilt.

Curtis Jones’ emergence

If they arrive with goodwill in abundance, it is always harder for academy graduates to convince of their long-term usefulness. Top Premier League clubs can scour the world for the best talent, so they have to be really good to establish a place in a team with title aspirations.

Curtis Jones is just that, and recently looks at the heart of everything Liverpool are about. His work-rate has never been in doubt but his tactical acumen should not be overlooked either.

“Exceptional,” Klopp said on Monday. “He sets the level in his counter pressing.” And increasingly it feels as though everything good Liverpool do in midfield flows from him. His emergence has been a big factor in the Reds’ title ambitions.

January calmness

Suddenly no-one is talking about Liverpool needing to find short-term solutions. You can never rule out an Anfield surprise – think those fast-tracked moves for Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo that caught everyone on the hop – but they don’t really need to do anything desperately in the New Year.

And just as big is the lack of speculation around Salah. Saudi Arabia will inevitably come knocking for the Egypt forward in the future offering eye-watering wages but there is an acceptance from all parties that January, with Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations, is not the time for him to exit. Write any attempts to puff up a potential move as PR: he will want to be around when the title race tightens.

Anfield invincibility returns

Of all the teams gulping at Pep Guardiola‘s sky blue title-winning machine cranking into gear perhaps Liverpool will fear it the least. They have tangled with City before and emerged on top. They can live with the pressure.

Already the meeting of the two teams on 9 March has the feel of a big game and it is at Anfield, where Liverpool’s air of invincibility is starting to return. They have dropped just four points at home all season without really hitting their stride and Anfield can be Klopp’s title secret sauce.

The crowd sensed their team moving through the gears on Monday night and everything about Anfield – from the sense of injustice that can sway officiating calls to the pressure it puts on opposition players and managers – helps Liverpool’s cause.

Options for Jurgen Klopp

Poor Eddie Howe had little on the bench to change the narrative on Monday but Klopp had plenty.

Gakpo, Mac Allister and Jota made a real difference when Klopp summoned them from the bench and having players like that to call on to turn the screw is what title winners are made of.

Add into the mix Harvey Elliot and Jarell Quansah and Klopp can rotate as Liverpool battle in four competitions.