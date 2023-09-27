Reiss Nelson sends timely message to Mikel Arteta as he pushes case with shining Carabao Cup display

G iven Mikel Arteta made eight changes for this Carabao Cup clash, it was always going to be a night for players to state their case to start more.

A few caught the eye as the Gunners booked a spot in the fourth round with a 1-0 win over Brentford, one that they were made to work for.

Emile Smith Rowe, making his first start in 499 days and his 100th appearance for Arsenal, looked bright in midfield. Jakub Kiwior was solid at left-back. Aaron Ramsdale distributed the ball well and made a big save to deny Yoane Wissa.

In attack, it was Reiss Nelson who was the pick of the bunch, though, with the 23-year-old scoring the game’s only goal.

Many Arsenal fans were disappointed Nelson did not start last Sunday’s north London derby. With fellow left wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both out injured, Arteta opted to move Gabriel Jesus out wide and Eddie Nketiah played through the middle.

READ MORE

Martinelli and Trossard, who are out with hamstring injuries, are both hoping to be back soon. But, if they can’t make Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth, then Nelson has every right to hope he starts.

The winger took his goal after eight minutes well here, calmly finding the bottom corner after Nketiah pounced on a loose back-pass by Zanka.

It was Nelson’s work off the ball, however, that was most impressive and on more than one occasion he tracked back to win the ball deep in his own half.

The 23-year-old pressed well, leading from the front, and that, coupled with his darting runs, made it a good night’s work for him. Nelson was Arsenal’s brightest spark in attack during a game where they never really got going.

Their build-up was, at times, too slow and the Gunners’ goal was gifted to them rather than them creating it. Brentford will feel like they could have got more from this game too, as it was not until after half-time that they got going.

The Gtech Community Stadium, usually a hostile place under the lights, was very flat and Arsenal took control of the tie with their early goal.

The Bees improved after the break. Ramsdale made a great stop to push Wissa’s shot onto the post and Kiwior somehow cleared Lewis Keane-Potter’s shot off the line.

There was, however, no sting in the tail for Arsenal.