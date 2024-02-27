Review of ‘Demons and Disorders’ by Stephen Gawking ft. Aewon Wolf & Nathan Blur

Review of ‘Demons and Disorders’ – On the 23rd February a new movement took off! A movement calling on recruits via the guise of a Hip-Pop Anthem!

‘Demons and Disorders’ by Stephen Gawking (Ijay Swanepoel), features Aewon Wolf and Nathan Blur, and together this trio hit home, straight to the heart with the real stuff.

My take on ‘Demons and Disorders…’

The easy to sing along offering is a call to action. Though it feels upbeat, it’s truth is heavy, as three phenomenal artists collaborate to irradicate the stigma attached to Mental Health issues, in a plight to raise awareness on a most sensitive, bordering taboo, topic.

‘Demons and Disorders’ is an invitation with YOUR name on it, signed with love by a man who lives his own personal hell, suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 (SMA), he lives life confined to a wheelchair.

Together, the artists aim to normalise conversation and transparency. Urging us to unite and unpack the pain we all drag around with us in a new found brotherhood and togetherness.

We all have experiences and fears that weigh on us. Trauma, holding us back from reaching our full potential and keeping us stuck, alienated and broken. In a society where fake smiles and perfect lives are what makes platforms like Tiktok tick, filters are the order of the day. Hiding our rawness and vulnerability is the new normal because it opens us up to being judged negatively on a whole new level.

Like the black sheep, we mask our flaws and scars like they’re shameful. A form of self-preservation to avoid ridicule. The more one listens to this song, the more you warm up to the idea of dropping your guard, removing the filter, and standing up shouting #metoo. ‘Demons and Disorders’ is sincere. It has that vibe of being in a safe space with friends and realising you really are not alone.

“In the shadows of the deep I’m barely holding on. In the depth of my despair. Where my strength is all gone, is there a friend Who won’t judge me for my wrong, Cause I’m barely holding on”

Scrolling through social media we are bombarded with drastic cosmetic surgeries, people identifying as dragons, dogs, and even adult men in baby diapers! Even Britney is strung out desperate, posing and prancing in front of the camera like a crackhead on SASSA payout day! Pain has so many faces.

The world is screaming in pain and spinning out. Are we really hearing what they’re saying?

“I need a lifeline. I find a few when I write rhymes, But I’m barely in my right mind. They say we use the left side, so maybe that’s the reason why Creatives have a hard time Keeping up a sober mind”

‘Demons and Disorders’ is the anthem to get the message through. With a catchy beat and lyrical flow that hits the same way P’ Diddy’s “I’ll be missing you” hits, the message is crystal clear. The world is hanging on a thread and we need to get active and start catching those who are falling. Conversation is the new rule! Empathy is the new cool. Less naked bodies – More naked souls!

“How many lives have been lost in the limelight. Are we listening to them through their broken lives. Calling it superstition. That’s not reason. It’s how they feeling. It’s time to open your eyes. Something’s gotta be done and it starts With you”

Have you signed up yet?

Stream ‘Demons and Disorders’ by Stephen Gawking aka The Nuclear Lyricist featuring Aewon Wolf & Nathan Blur Here

“Something’s gotta be done and it starts With you”

