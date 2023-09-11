DStv Content Creator Awards Celebrates Exceptional Local Content & Creativity with Announcement of Winners

DStv Content Creator Awards: Hundreds of guests. Almost 40,000 public votes. More than 90 nominees. 19 winners. One unforgettable night.

The Galleria in Sandton was alight with colours of purple and pink this past Saturday, 9 September, as the #DStvCCA, in Association with Samsung Galaxy, took centre stage. It wasn’t just another awards night but the biggest night in South African content creation.

You felt the buzz on social media leading up to the awards, and it came alive as nominees, guests, and fans thronged the Purple Carpet, with the awards’ TikTok Live giving viewers online access to the glitz and glam.

Who was in the House

Some of the personalities spotted on the carpet included Lasizwe, K Naomi, Julia Anastasopoulos, Pona Halo, Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena, Kim Jayde, Candice Modiselle, Matt Flax, Farieda Metsileng, Carol Ofori, Karabo Poppy, Kefilwe Mabote and Lemii LoCo.

Donovan Goliath, the award-winning comedian and content creator, hosted the awards and navigated the night with energy and humour. Live music was then curated and performed by SA legends Black Motion.

One of the country’s most powerful storytellers, authors, playwrights and performers, Gcina Mhlophe, officially opened the awards by reading a beautiful poem then blessing the awards and all the attendees, nominees and winners.

The Evening

The show then kicked off with Bontle Modiselle Dance Studio lighting up the stage, accompanied by the Dance Award category nominees, 250Machine, Adriaan Hughes, Justin De Nobrega, Kelly KiKx and Mr NT.

A special moment was when the awards’ founder, Manuela Dias de Deus, expressed her vision for the awards. “Our idea has always been to put creators on the radar and open doors for emerging and established talent.

The youth’s potential to monetise their content and create job opportunities is immense,” said Manuela. “More so, our vision is to make the awards the biggest event of its kind on the continent. We want to continue to grow and be on everyone’s feeds.”

Big dreams translated into big moments on the stage and throughout the night. The show was interrupted by unplanned loadshedding. Jokes guys! It was Suzelle DIY, who made a special guest appearance on stage to give the audience a good laugh and some tips on how to flip loadshedding on its head and to keep making entertaining content.

Ami Faku gave a powerful solo performance, while Birth of Stars additionally paid tribute to the LGBTQI+ community, showcasing the journey of three young SA creatives: Kamo WW, Coachella Randy and Kagiso Mogola.

During the festivities, Bontle Modiselle and Lasizwe teamed up to perform a killer skit, paying homage to Beyoncé’s recent world tour, where she brought out another artist, Blue Ivy to perform the song “My Power“. The crowd went nuts.

A powerhouse line-up of personalities presented the awards across the 19 categories, handing over the trophies specially designed by visual artist Shaun Oakley (aka Damn Vandal).

The presenters included African Ginger, Kim Jayde, 947’s Matt Flax, Moozlie, Farieda Metsileng, Suzelle DIY aka Tali Babes, Tshepiso Sathekge and Renaldo Schwarp from MultiChoice and Kgomotso Mosiane from Samsung.

The awards also used the night to announce the launch of the Thumb Stopper Podcast which will give fans candid, intimate and behind-the-scenes access to some of their favourite content creators and influencers across South Africa. It launches exclusively on Spotify Podcasts for the first month.

The awards celebrated 19 creators, with the first OG Award going to none other than Mihlali Ndamase. Her close friend, Lasizwe, did the honours of announcing the first-ever OG Award winner with a goosebumps moment of recognition for Mihlali and her achievements. As Mihlali couldn’t be there to accept her award, Lasizwe invited her mother, Mam Phumla Tshitende, onto the stage to receive the trophy.

The 2023 DStv Content Creator Awards winners are:

Cause/Social Commentary Award

Doctor Siya

Funniest Content Creator Award

Ikho Kweba

Visual Arts Award

Karabo Poppy

Best Brand Collaboration Award

essenceMediacom for Gillette #IndodaCanShave

Sports Fan Award

Lemii LoCo

Fashion & Style Award

Kefilwe Mabote

Emerging Creator Award, presented by 947

God’s Butler

The Podcast of the Year Award, presented by Spotify

MacG – Podcast and Chill

Podcast Special Mention, presented by Spotify

African Story Magic with Gcina Mhlophe

Automotive Award

Juliet Mc Guire

Knowledge Sharing Award

Becoming Dr Andy

Thumb-Stopping Award

Donovan Goliath

The OG Award

Mihlali Ndamase

Alter-Ego Award

Sipho2Skiits – August (That Mozambican Dude)

Foodie Award

Mush Kitchen

Travel & Lifestyle Award, presented by LIFT

Wander with Iana

Dance Award

Justin de Nobrega

Sol Content Creator Award

Mandisi

Song of the Year Award

AKA ft. Nasty C – ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’

DStv Content of the Year Award

Tums the Narrator

“Telling great stories is in our DNA, and partnering with the #DStvCCA aligns with who we are as a business. We see the need to enrich the lives of young storytellers and encourage them to tell their own stories in their own way.

We are thrilled to be part of this journey for the second year running and even more excited to see the winners coming out of this year,” says Tshepiso Sathekge, Senior Manager: Sponsorship, Multichoice SA.

The DStv Content Creator Awards is possible thanks to the commitment of like-minded brands and partners. A big shout-out to DStv, Samsung, 947, TikTok, Spotify, SOL, Steyn Entertainment, LIFT, Converse and One-eyed Jack. The journey of championing content creators is complete with their unwavering support.

Highlights & Viewing

To catch highlights from the night, hit up #DStvCCA on social media and head to the website for official event photos.

Additionally, there will be a TV special of this year’s show airing on DStv Catch-Up later this year; more details to follow.