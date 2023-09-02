[WATCH] DJ Khaled Surprises Beyonce Fans With Special Performances At Los Angeles Renaissance Tour Stop

Last night, fans at Beyoncé’s Renaissance show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium got a special treat when Queen Bey brought DJ Khaled out as a special guest to entertain the crowd before her set.

In true DJ Khaled fashion, he brought out a load of heavy hitters including, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, Offset, and Lil Wayne, to perform with him.

DJ Khaled breezed through some of his biggest songs, including “All I Do Is Win.” Wiz Khalifa played “Young, Wild, & Free,” as the two sang along to the carefree track and Coi Leray performed her hit song, “Players’.

Celebrities spotted at the Los Angeles show included Kris Jenner, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sofia Vergara, Pedro Pascal, Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne, Offset, Roddy Rich, Issa Rae, Lebron James, Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Ross. Fans attending Beyoncé’s SoFi Stadium second show will also get a chance to see DJ Khaled as an opening act — possibly with new and/or returning special guests to join him. He first revealed the big news through Instagram.

“I’m telling you now GET THERE AT 7 PM!” DJ Khaled captioned his post from earlier this afternoon. “Trust me! History in the making!”

Check out some more clips from DJ Khaled’s opening set at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour below.

DJ Khaled bringing out 2 Chainz to open for Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/f9cbCY3qHR — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) September 2, 2023

Wiz Khalifa joining the party before Beyonce toooo pic.twitter.com/ymmr0LpI5X — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) September 2, 2023

Wiz Khalifa joining the party before Beyonce toooo pic.twitter.com/ymmr0LpI5X — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) September 2, 2023

Offset in the house too! Lil Wayne was the finale but his mic delay made him peace out early, not gonna post video of that. Beyoncé up next! Really fun stuff from DJ Khaled. pic.twitter.com/n9JiqTxQ6F — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) September 2, 2023





