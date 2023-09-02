39
22
11
50
40
21
1
34
35
10
24
45
37
31
18
43
16
46
26
8
2
48
3
47
49
29
7
44
30
25
15
20
9
14
33
4
32
13
5
23
38

[WATCH] DJ Khaled Surprises Beyonce Fans With Special Performances At Los Angeles Renaissance Tour Stop

134 1 minute read

Last night, fans at Beyoncé’s Renaissance show at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium got a special treat when Queen Bey brought DJ Khaled out as a special guest to entertain the crowd before her set.

In true DJ Khaled fashion, he brought out a load of heavy hitters including, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, Offset, and Lil Wayne, to perform with him.

DJ Khaled breezed through some of his biggest songs, including “All I Do Is Win.” Wiz Khalifa played “Young, Wild, & Free,” as the two sang along to the carefree track and Coi Leray performed her hit song, “Players’.

Celebrities spotted at the Los Angeles show included Kris Jenner, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Sofia Vergara, Pedro Pascal, Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Lil Wayne, Offset, Roddy Rich, Issa Rae, Lebron James, Sarah Paulson and Tracee Ellis Ross. Fans attending Beyoncé’s SoFi Stadium second show will also get a chance to see DJ Khaled as an opening act — possibly with new and/or returning special guests to join him. He first revealed the big news through Instagram.

“I’m telling you now GET THERE AT 7 PM!” DJ Khaled captioned his post from earlier this afternoon. “Trust me! History in the making!”

Check out some more clips from DJ Khaled’s opening set at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour below.






Source link

134 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Denzel Curry Delivers New Single “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” Feat. Juicy J

Denzel Curry Delivers New Single “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ” Feat. Juicy J

Kash Doll Returns with New Single “Ridin'”

Kash Doll Returns with New Single “Ridin'”

Zimbabwe union calls for corporate rescue of Telecel 

Defender Paints appoints Baba Rah brand ambassador – Tell Zimbabwe

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo