WATCH: Drake Gives a Pregnant Fan $25K So She Could Be a ‘Rich Baby Mama’

Drake truly is a “Rich Baby Daddy.” Over the weekend, Drake sent $25K to a woman holding up a sign that says she is five months pregnant.

“She has a sign that says, ‘I’m five months pregnant. Can you be my rich baby daddy?’” Drake said. “I don’t want to offend your real baby daddy, but I want to get you out of this pit and somewhere more safe, like VIP.”

He later added, “I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”

You can see the moment below.






