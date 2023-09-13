48
50
43
26
2
33
39
11
20
8
4
38
15
30
23
47
14
13
29
10
25
22
34
5
1
18
21
3
7
37
31
44
40
16
45
9
35
49
24
32
46

T.I.’s Son King Harris Offers Homeless Man $50 To Take ‘One Chip Challenge’ Following 14-Year-Old’s Death

144 1 minute read

King Harris is catching flack again on social media. This time the son of rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris and R&B singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris offered a homeless man $50 to try the Paqui “One Chip Challenge” following the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Harris Wolobah, 14, of Massachusetts, died hours after eating one of the chips dipped in the world’s hottest peppers: Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper. Harris allegedly died from a severe allergic reaction to capsaicin, a component of chili peppers.

The maker of the One Chip Challenge has since removed the chips from store shelves. In a video that is now going viral, King offered a homeless man $50 to try one of the chips.

King told the man he couldn’t drink water for 5 minutes after eating the chip.

Watch the video below, Thoughts?






Source link

144 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Nicki Minaj Says Her New Single “Last Time I Saw You” Highlights Her Growth

Nicki Minaj Says Her New Single “Last Time I Saw You” Highlights Her Growth

The Source |Future’s Freewishes Foundation Opens STEM Lab For Atlanta Students

The Source |Future’s Freewishes Foundation Opens STEM Lab For Atlanta Students

The Source |Happy 45th Birthday Royce Da 5’9”!

The Source |Happy 45th Birthday Royce Da 5’9”!

Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda Touching The Lives Of Rural Girls In Zimbabwe

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo