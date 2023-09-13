T.I.’s Son King Harris Offers Homeless Man $50 To Take ‘One Chip Challenge’ Following 14-Year-Old’s Death

King Harris is catching flack again on social media. This time the son of rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris and R&B singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris offered a homeless man $50 to try the Paqui “One Chip Challenge” following the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Harris Wolobah, 14, of Massachusetts, died hours after eating one of the chips dipped in the world’s hottest peppers: Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper. Harris allegedly died from a severe allergic reaction to capsaicin, a component of chili peppers.

The maker of the One Chip Challenge has since removed the chips from store shelves. In a video that is now going viral, King offered a homeless man $50 to try one of the chips.

King told the man he couldn’t drink water for 5 minutes after eating the chip.

Watch the video below, Thoughts?

TI son King Harris makes a homeless man do the one chip challenge with no water for 5 minutes even after the chip was removed from stores after a 14 year old died doing the challenge. pic.twitter.com/T5DduwW47p — Trap Money Kobe (@TrapMoneyKobe_) September 9, 2023





