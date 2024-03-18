Review of ‘Lullaby for the world’ by GAZ – We are so excited to be reviewing the latest single from UK born, South African based singer-songwriter, Gaz (Garry Mc McCluskey). The track is titled ‘Lullaby for the World’ and was released two weeks ago, expertly produced by Mark Beling. From what Gaz has given us thus far, we can’t wait for the upcoming album.

‘Lullaby for the World’ has been aptly referred to as a fusion of “protest and Prayer” as Gaz sends a message to the world to catch a wake-up! There is nothing better than a song that not only carries a catchy tune, but also an intentional and purposeful message. Booty and billions we have heard enough of! (Thanks America!)

When you start learning the lyrics to a track that you really like, the words become a part of you – each time you play this song, it’s like a reality check. It gets you uncomfortable, it shakes you up. I love that!

The song has a distinct alternative feel that grabs you from the first chords. A bit of Depeche mode, tinged with other 80’s / 90’s Alt-British influences that feel familiar and welcoming! The lyrics paint the scene of a dying world, dirty skies, bombs, and chaos! Gaz pleads….’Don’t kill the world for me,’ and that line hits hard.

‘Lullaby for the World’ reminds us that we aren’t living in sunshine and roses. The world is in a critical condition, doomed for self-destruction. We need to take responsibility and accountability – for our environment, who we vote for, who we make famous…it’s all the little BIG things that remind us that we have the power to stop killing ourselves! That Gaz would title the song a ‘lullaby’, was a clever move. The dictionary meaning: a quiet, gentle song sung to send a child to sleep.

Are we going to sleep?

Stream ‘Lullaby for the world’ here

Follow Gaz Online

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

If you enjoyed reading our Review of ‘Lullaby for the world’ by GAZ, check out more on GAZ here