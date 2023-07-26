Samsung Launches Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 & Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced its fifth generation of Galaxy foldables: Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. The exceptional form factors offer unique experiences for every user with sleek and compact designs, countless customisation options, and powerful performance. The new Flex Hinge makes the foldable experience possible, while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design. These incredible foldable devices unlock extraordinary camera capabilities such as FlexCam to take photos from creative angles. With strong performance and an optimised battery powered by the latest processor, the Samsung Galaxy Z series transforms what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed.

“Samsung is revolutionising the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

Samsung’s heritage of innovation and dedication to the foldables category has created incredibly versatile devices available. With a strong belief in the potential of the foldable format, paired with superb R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Samsung has consistently refined and optimised the Galaxy Z series lineup. From content creation on Galaxy Z Flip5’s new Flex Window to seamless multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold5, this series of Galaxy foldables meets and exceeds the distinctive needs of today’s users.

Furthermore, both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are carefully designed to meet durability expectations. The main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display. Along with IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 provide the protection consumers expect, enhanced further by Flex Hinge. This new integrated hinge module features a dual rail structure, diffusing external impacts.

Galaxy Z Flip5’s Cover Screen is the first in the Galaxy Z Flip series with a proximity sensor and first Galaxy Z Flip Cover Screen to support HBM. Galaxy Z Flip5’s Cover Screen HBM has a peak brightness of 1600 nits for a brighter and clearer display. Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water and dust resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear.

Pre-Consumer Recycled Content: Discarded glass waste generated as a byproduct of glass manufacturing. This glass waste is crushed into cullet and then used as a component in the Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 manufacturing process.

Galaxy Z Flip5: The ultimate pocketable self-expression tool without compromise

The Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression. The new Flex Window, now 3.78 times larger than the previous generation, offers a wide range of existing and new capabilities. It provides more customisation options, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 series, as well as stylish frames. In addition, Galaxy Z Flip5’s new Flipsuit Case provides device protection with a changeable NFC card, so users can match their Flex Window design and case design for even more personalisation options.

Closed, the Galaxy Z Flip5 offers more usability than ever before. From the Flex Window, quickly and effortlessly access useful information. With Widgets, users can check the weather, control music playback and listen to their favorite music with Media Controller, or catch up on the latest global stock market updates with the Google Finance widget.

Simply view all Widgets at a glance and switch between them instantly with a pinch of the screen to activate Multi Widget View. Plus, easily check notifications and access Quick Settings for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Without ever opening the device, browse through call history to return missed calls, and reply to texts on-the-go using Quick Reply with a full QWERTY keyboard and visibility of chat history. With a quick swipe up on the screen, access Samsung Wallet to pay on-the-go, access QR codes and coupons, as well as boarding passes, membership cards, digital keys and health passes.

With its unparalleled design and form factor, Galaxy Z Flip5 also offers the most versatile camera experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Take high-quality selfies with the rear camera thanks to the larger Flex Window. Users can capture stunning hands-free photos from creative angles with FlexCam. It’s quick and simple to view and edit shots in Flex Mode too.

Users can review, adjust the colour tone, or delete images easily with the Quick View in the Flex Window. When taking a photo of a friend, Dual Preview lets them see themselves in the Flex Window so they can make adjustments in real time for the perfect shot. Users can get a smooth shot on the go with camera-stabilising Super Steady, while Auto Framing ensures that no one is left out.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 adds AI solution improvements to the powerful camera experience, bringing every photo to life. Get creative, even in low light, with improved Nightography capabilities that optimise photos and videos in ambient lighting conditions. The AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm corrects any visual noise that typically spoils low-light images while enhancing details and colour tone. Even from a distance, photos are clearer with the digital 10X zoom.

Galaxy Z Fold5: The ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen

Offering an immersive, large screen and a long-lasting battery in the thinnest, lightest Fold yet, Galaxy Z Fold5 is easy to take anywhere, while delivering the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series.

The Galaxy Z Fold has been a pioneer in transforming everyday productivity through a robust, big screen experience, evolving from Multi Window and App Continuity to a wide range of features including Taskbar, drag and drop, and optimisation of third-party apps. S Pen Fold Edition introduced in the third generation Fold in 2021, has also been fine-tuned to deliver a superior writing experience on Galaxy Z Fold5. These features and tools come together to deliver powerful productivity on a large screen and enable users to complete important tasks from anywhere.

The improved Taskbar enables dynamic productivity by allowing users to quickly switch between frequently used apps. Now up to four recent apps are at the ready for more efficient working. Newly enhanced two-handed drag and drop can also ramp up productivity when moving content between apps and screens.

Simply touch and hold an image in Samsung Gallery with one finger and use another finger to open the Samsung Notes app to drag-and-drop the image. With hidden pop-up, an app can continue running in the background, allowing users to watch video content in full screen and chat with friends in a floating pop-up on the side of the screen.

The new slimmer and more compact S Pen Fold Edition makes real-time annotating and ideation easy while being able to fit more comfortably in the pocket. The Slim S Pen Case is nearly the same thickness as a regular case for the Fold and available in a variety of styles and colours so users can carry their S Pens in style.

Helping users do more on the go, the 7.6-inch Main Screen provides expansive and uninterrupted viewing so users can enjoy their favorite movie in portrait or landscape. Plus, peak brightness has increased by more than 30%, up to 1750 nits, for an optimal viewing experience outdoors even under bright sunlight.

Providing users with an immersive gaming experience on the largest Galaxy smartphone screen, the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy enhances graphics and uses AI to enable dynamic gaming and multi-game functionality. The Galaxy Z Fold5 can comfortably handle marathon gaming sessions with its advanced cooling system that dissipates heat more intelligently for less lag and no drop in performance.

Delivering a positive impact for the planet

Samsung continue to demonstrate progress toward the company’s environmental vision and accelerate actions that help achieve its goals, including reaching net zero carbon emissions by the end of 2030 for the Device eXperience Division.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5 feature a wider variety of recycled materials than their previous generations, including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. Even the paper used for their packaging box is made using 100 percent recycled material. These innovations have also been purposefully designed for optimised longevity. Each device comes with five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, helping to extend the product lifecycle.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available for pre-order in select markets after Unpacked on 26 July 2023, with general availability starting on 18 August 2023.

Galaxy Z Flip5 lets users express themselves with colours including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender, as well as a range of accessories including a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuit Case and easy-to-carry Silicone Case with Ring to create a more personalised look.

Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream, along with a variety of cases that offer practicality and style including a Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap.

If you pre-order now, you can double your device’s storage from 256GB to 512GB at no extra cost – Terms & Conditions Apply. Samsung is committed to giving customers peace of mind with Samsung Care+, a support service for accidental damage, repairs, and more . Enjoy your new device and stay worry-free with the Samsung Care+ 1 Year Complementary Screen protection valued at R1999. Inner and/or outer screen covered – should both Fold screens be damaged in the first incident, both screens will be replaced. The cover is for one screen damage, is valid for 12 months and registration must be done within 30 days from date of device purchase. R999 repair fee is payable to customer when claiming.

Compared to Galaxy Z Flip4. Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5’s Cover Screen is 3.4-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is approximately 95% of the full rectangular area due to the rounded corners and lower cutout.

Galaxy Watch6 series sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by market or carrier. Accessories sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by market or carrier. Media Controller widget only appears when music is played. Availability of Samsung Wallet may vary depending on country or device model. Supported items may vary by country. Samsung Wallet is available on devices that support P OS or higher and Samsung Pay. Flex Mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°. Dual Preview supported on devices running One UI 2.1 and above.

Auto Framing only available in Video mode. Auto Framing must be enabled before recording. Certain resolutions and ratios may not be supported. Certain functions may not be available when Auto Framing is on. Only people can be recognized, and there is a limit to how many people may be recognized. Available on Samsung Camera, BlueJeans, Google Duo, Meta Messenger, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Meet, and Zoom. Auto-framing available on select lenses.

Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. Estimated against the average usage profile compiled by UX Connect Research. Independently assessed by UX Connect Research between 2023.06.19-2023.06.29 in the US with pre-released version under default setting using LTE and 5GSub6 networks.

Certain applications may not support Multi Window or App Pair. Certain applications may not support App Continuity. Taskbar feature supported on the Main Screen only.

S Pen Fold Edition sold separately. Only use the Samsung S Pen Fold Edition designed for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G/Fold4/Fold5 or S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens may damage the screen. Galaxy Z Fold5 does not have a built-in slot for the S Pen. S Pen support is limited to the Main Screen. Certain applications may not support two-handed drag and drop. Certain applications may not support hidden pop-up. S Pen Fold Edition for Galaxy Z Fold5 measures 4.35mm, compared to 7.7mm for Galaxy Z Fold4.

Size of S Pen Fold Edition for Galaxy Z Fold5 is 4.35mm compared to 7.7mm for Z Fold4. S Pen Fold Edition sold separately. Slim S Pen Case (S Pen Fold Edition included) sold separately. S Pen Fold Edition is only compatible with Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Fold3. All other S Pens or stylus pens are not designed for Z Fold5 (including those by other manufacturers) and may damage the screen. Z Fold5 does not have a built in slot for the S Pen. S Pen support is limited to the Main Screen.

S Pen Fold Edition sold separately. Slim S Pen Case (S Pen Fold Edition included) sold separately. S Pen Fold Edition only compatible with Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G. The thickness of Galaxy Z Fold5 with the S Pen Slim Case is 20.63mm, 13.4mm without the Case.

Preset Slim S Pen Case and S Pen Fold Edition colour combinations include Graphite case with Black S Pen, Sand case with Apricot S Pen and Icy Blue case with Lime S Pen.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on Galaxy Z Fold5 received a certification from VDE Germany for 100 percent Mobile Colour Volume in the DCI-P3 colour range, which means images aren’t washed out and you’ll get unbelievably vivid colours regardless of differing levels of brightness. The display can achieve peak brightness of up to 1750 nits, improving the contrast between dark and light aspects of digital content for a more brilliant picture quality, with a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio to make your mobile experience more immersive.

AP performance improvements shown compared to previous generation processor. Actual performance will depend on user environment, pre-installed software and applications, and other conditions. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is optimised for Samsung.

Galaxy Z Flip5: 15 device components that feature a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled material plastic or pre-consumer recycled aluminum, or Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 with an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled content. These components include Volume Key Bracket, Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), Rear Top, Display Connector Cap, FPCB RF Cable Bracket, Rear Mid, Case Front (Main), Case Front (Sub), Volume Key, Finger Key Bracket, Receiver Deco, Connector to Connector Holder, SIM Tray, Sub Window, Back Glass. (Galaxy Z Flip4: 6 device components)

Galaxy Z Fold5: 15 device components that feature a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled material plastic or pre-consumer recycled aluminum, or an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled glass. These components include Volume Key FPCB Bracket, Top Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), Bottom Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), Cover Display Connector, Case Front (Main), Case Front (Sub), Antenna (Sub), Antenna (Main), Volume Key, Finger Key Bracket, SIM Tray, Connector to Connector Holder, Camera Deco (Top & Bottom), Sub Window, Back Glass. (Galaxy Z Flip4: 6 device components)

Types of recycled materials include post-consumer recycled PA sourced from discarded fishing nets, post-consumer recycled PBT sourced from discarded PET bottles, post-consumer recycled PC sourced from water barrels and pre-consumer recycled aluminum sourced from discarded scrap material generated as a by-product during manufacturing.

The scrap metal is re-melted, filtered for impurities and then recycled to make parts within Samsung’s manufacturing process. There is also pre-consumer recycled content sourced from discarded glass waste generated as a byproduct of glass manufacturing. This glass waste is crushed into cullet and then used as a component in the Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 manufacturing process.

100% recycled paper is used in the following packaging components: the Product Packaging Unit Box, Cover Protector, Manual Box, Manual Pad, and DLC Band. The 100% recycled paper material has received Environmental Claim Validation (ECV). Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier. Accessories sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by country or carrier.

Terms and conditions apply. Samsung Care+ coverage, service type and promotion may vary by country/region and deductibles (additional service fee) may apply. For detailed Samsung Care+ information, please visit HERE

Terms and conditions apply.

Specifications

​Galaxy Z Flip5 Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5’s Main Screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.6-inch when accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz Display* 720 x 748 306 PPI *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5’s Cover Screen size is 3.4 inches in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is approximately 95% of the full rectangular area due to the rounded corners and lower cutout. Dimension & Weight Folded 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm *Thickness of Galaxy Z Flip5 when folded measured from top to bottom of the glasses of Galaxy Z Flip5 Unfolded 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip5 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 187g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚ AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy *Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Memory 8GB Memory with 512GB internal storage 8GB Memory with 256GB internal storage *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software. Memory option may vary by market. Battery 3,700mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 3591mAh for Galaxy Z Flip5. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable*** Fast Wireless Charging 2.0**** Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. It may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. OS Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. ***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox with, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card One Nano SIM* and one eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier. **eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colours Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender*

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow** * Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier. **Online exclusive colours only available on Samsung.com. ​ Galaxy Z Fold5 Display Main Screen 7.6-inch QXGA+* Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18), 374ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold5’s Main Screen size is 7.6-inch in the full rectangle and 7.4-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904, 23.1:9), 402ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold5’s Cover Screen size is 6.2-inch in a full rectangle and 6.1-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight Folded 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm *Thickness of Galaxy Z Fold5 when folded measured from top to bottom of the glasses of Galaxy Z Fold5 Unfolded 129.9x 154.9 x 6.1mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Fold5 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 253g Camera Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Under Display Camera 4MP Under Display Camera F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ Rear Triple Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle Camera Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom *30X Space Zoom includes 3x Optical Zoom and 30x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Zooming in past 3x may cause some image deterioration AP Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy *Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Memory 12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage 12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage *Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4270mAh for Galaxy Z Fold5. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****

Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors. **25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. ***Wireless charging compatible with WPC. ****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10 series, S10 series, S9 series, S8 series, S7 series, S6 series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. OS Network and Connectivity 5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors. **Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. ***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox with, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card Up to two Nano SIM* and one eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier. **eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colours Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream*

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray, Blue** * Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier. **Online exclusive colours only available on Samsung.com.

