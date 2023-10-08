49
Wayne Rooney unsure on next move after confirming DC United exit

W

ayne Rooney has confirmed he will be leaving DC United after the club’s MLS play-off hopes came to an end.

The former England captain had been in charge at the Washington club since last summer but a 2-0 victory over New York City FC proved to be his final match.


